As the final season of Netflix's Dark comes ever closer, we're all itching to know what's going to go down. The show that literally navigates the tunnels of time has got pretty much everyone hooked, and some people like showing their appreciation for a thing of such devastating beauty. To that end, they've been getting tattoos dedicated to the show, and damn, do they look good!

Like this superfan, who got a tattoo of Jonas along with a little source text as well.

How about a 'Sic Mundus' tattoo? An obvious choice, but badass as well.

In fact, 'Sic Mundus', the secret society of time travellers in Winden, seems to be a running theme among tattoo aficionados.

This tattoo has the dates where our characters travel through, along with a splash of colour for effect. Pretty cool!

Here's a 2-handed option in case you like a bit of duality in your life.

This full-sleeve ink is an intricate and beautifully made piece of work that you can get lost in for ages.

A classy tattoo of Noah walking on a cobbled street and what is presumably Agnes Nielsen's signature red lipstick.

This tattoo of Noah wearing a hat of his own back tattoo is meta AF.

This guy got the entire Emerald Tablet tattoo on his own back! The artist did a great job.

Another really professional looking 'Sic Mundus' tattoo. I'm still not bored of these!

The show might be Dark, but these tattoos are lit!