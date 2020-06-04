As the final season of Netflix's Dark comes ever closer, we're all itching to know what's going to go down. The show that literally navigates the tunnels of time has got pretty much everyone hooked, and some people like showing their appreciation for a thing of such devastating beauty. To that end, they've been getting tattoos dedicated to the show, and damn, do they look good!

Like this superfan, who got a tattoo of Jonas along with a little source text as well.

Source: Reddit

How about a 'Sic Mundus' tattoo? An obvious choice, but badass as well.

Source: Reddit

In fact, 'Sic Mundus', the secret society of time travellers in Winden, seems to be a running theme among tattoo aficionados.

Source: Gramho

This tattoo has the dates where our characters travel through, along with a splash of colour for effect. Pretty cool!

Source: Pinterest

Here's a 2-handed option in case you like a bit of duality in your life.

Source: Reddit

This full-sleeve ink is an intricate and beautifully made piece of work that you can get lost in for ages.

Source: Reddit
Source: Reddit

A classy tattoo of Noah walking on a cobbled street and what is presumably Agnes Nielsen's signature red lipstick.

Source: NY Times

This tattoo of Noah wearing a hat of his own back tattoo is meta AF.

Source: Facebook

This guy got the entire Emerald Tablet tattoo on his own back! The artist did a great job.

Source: Gramho

Another really professional looking 'Sic Mundus' tattoo. I'm still not bored of these!

Source: Pinterest

The show might be Dark, but these tattoos are lit!