Days after the release of her ‘Midnights‘ album, Taylor Swift announced her sixth concert world tour titled ‘The Eras Tour‘, describing it as a journey through the musical eras of her career spanning 19 enchanting years.

Along with the announcement, Swift also revealed the dates for the first leg of the tour in the States and promised the international dates would be out soon.

The tour commenced on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and soon became one of the most iconic tours of all time, witnessing unprecedented demand while elevating the US economy and leaving a manifold cultural impact. In the US alone, it was estimated that the tour would surpass the billion mark.

As the US Swifties dressed in ensembles and relished the night in sold-out stadiums, Taylor Swift fans worldwide drew solace in the viral concert videos and manifested for Swift to tour in their country.

For us, the Indian Swifties, we hoped and hoped like we’d never hoped before. You see, we knew Swift had never toured in India previously. And call us DELULU, but ‘MOTHER’ spoke to us through one of her songs in Folklore, ‘seven‘. She said she’ll move to India forever, and we were thinking it may be an Easter Egg for debuting in India, because you know, there is no one like T Swift when it comes to dropping cryptic cues.

Imagine if Taylor came to India on the Eras tour and performed Seven as the surprise song!!!!!



I swear I'd pass out! It'd be one of the happiest moments of my life 😍#TSTheErasTour #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/gaBkZlJ705 — Shirley (@jshirley95) March 20, 2023

Our dreams were shattered for the first time when she sang ‘seven‘ as one of her surprise songs in Pittsburgh. And then they were completely crushed when she announced the international dates, which had no mention of India.

taylor swift: ‘‘we’ll move to india forever’’



also her: *has never set foot in india and doesn’t plan to* pic.twitter.com/F46IpH6Giu — tushar (@reputushion) June 20, 2023

We had barely begun to make peace with it when Swift made a really clever and wise business move known as ‘The Eras Tour Movie’ for theatres in North America.

But WAIT, the movie is no more for the US alone, and, as per Swift’s latest announcement, will be screening worldwide. Among the list of over 100 countries revealed on her website on Tuesday, there is — for the love of everything that’s good and pure — INDIA.

🎦| Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film will be screening in the following countries from November 3rd!



India

Brazil

South Korea

Indonesia

Hong Kong

Hungary

Bulgaria

Macau

Singapore

Taiwan

Turkey

Romania

Vietnam pic.twitter.com/U5iOm2Y6Eu — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) September 26, 2023

However, for India and some other countries, the movie will start screening from November 3. Unsurprisingly, Indian Swifties are over the moon and saturn.

are you gonna believe when I say that.. just today I was talking to my mom about the movie being released only in America,,,and I told her i could never have that experience,,,…but we will…we finally will😩😩😭✨️✨️💓💓💥 https://t.co/k9Tfq2pgcj — india(taylor's version) (@TaylorSwift0510) September 26, 2023

I'm about to see The Eras Tour movie in India, my country. Taylor Swift plus India. crying tears of joy 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 thank you Taylor — Amrita (Taylor's Version) (@amrita_dhara) September 26, 2023

OH MY GOD ?!?!?!?! YOURE TELLING ME THAT SOME HUGE ARTIST IS SCREENING THEIR MOVIE IN INDIA ?!?!? AND THAT TOO TAYLOR SWIFT??????? ARE MY GOOD DEEDS FINALLY COMING AROUND TO ME ????? https://t.co/3pHgrvZbNS — ishita (@nanonwiggles) September 27, 2023

Finally seeing india on that list I HAVE NEVER EVER BEEN HAPPIER 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/muq0JMRqWH — mehak (taylor’s version) (@lovexrain13) September 26, 2023

Is this what happiness feels like?