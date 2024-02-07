Swifties were anticipating Reputation TV release date at the Grammys when Taylor Swift decidedly took centre stage to surprise everybody — yet again — announcing her brand new album titled The Tortured Poets Department.

🚨 | Taylor Swift announcing her BRAND NEW ALBUM “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT” is out April 19! #GRAMMYs



pic.twitter.com/d0P6VqbLO0 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 5, 2024

Now, if you’re even remotely familiar with Swift’s discography, you’d know it’s an immersive universe of easter eggs with cryptic queues, metaphors, and symbolism scattered across different albums. Things are connected and not always what they seem, and Swift, the mastermind storyteller, often has fans decrypting the codes lurking in plain sight.

The day after the Grammys, Swift released the tracklist of her upcoming album, which includes songs titled ‘So Long, London’, ‘Clara Bow’, ‘I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)’ and more. Naturally, this set her fans into motion, building theories and deciphering tracks from their name. Here are 7 of the most popular fan theories around Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department tracklist that don’t seem accidental at all –

🚨 Taylor Swift has dropped the tracklist for her upcoming album ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’



Out April 19th. pic.twitter.com/QGBKbw2rKm — Pop Hive (@thepophive) February 6, 2024

1. The ‘Joe Alwyn’ reference

Taylor Swift and British actor Joe Alwyn dated for over six years. Right before she set off on her record-breaking Eras tour, reports of their separation emerged in the media. It’s widely speculated among the fans that Swift’s seventh studio album ‘Lover’ chronicles their relationship with songs like London Boy and Cornelia Street. London is also mentioned in her upcoming track So Long, London. Therefore, the most obvious link Swifties have drawn is the apparent connection to Joe Alwyn.

You can’t tell me several songs here aren’t about Joe Alwyn… “So Long, London” is especially obvious pic.twitter.com/QwCnk0fIhV — 𝚖𝚊𝚢 🌷 (@_todayismay) February 6, 2024

2. The ‘Album Name’ reference

Another reference is the title name of the album itself. A video of Alwyn revealing his WhatsApp group chat name with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott has resurfaced online. The group’s called The Tortured Man Club.

When the tortured man’s club makes it out of the group chat https://t.co/TnghJGHekg — Leighanne 🫶🏻✨Toronto (@fearlessleigh) February 5, 2024

3. The ‘Clara Bow’ reference

The track 16 in Swift’s upcoming album is Clara Bow. Well, Bow was the biggest American actress in the 1920s during the silent film era who retired early. She had a difficult childhood. She was referred to as the ‘It Girl’ and perceived as the sex symbol of her time. Her fame accompanied immense public intrusion in her personal life with negative publicity and unfounded gossip.

Taylor's releasing a song called Clara Bow!!! This is my brand!!!

Clara Bow was (literally) the it girl of the silent film era, I think this quote from her is quite fitting – "my life in Hollywood contained plenty of uproar. I'm sorry for a lot of it but not awfully sorry." pic.twitter.com/6taqUjeX2s — jade (@tsholyground) February 6, 2024

On the other hand, Swift has often vocalised her frustration with how everything she says and does gets brutally dissected against her. Fans wonder if Swift saw something found an uncanny solidarity in Bow’s journey with fame.

Clara Bow was a Hollywood film actress who rose to fame from her movie “it” portraying an it girl, TAYLOR SWIFT KNOWS SHES THAT GIRL pic.twitter.com/PlziWyw4C6 — emma TS11 OUT APRIL 19th! (@emmasluckyone) February 6, 2024

4. The ‘Midnights‘ reference

Taylor Swift’s Midnights Era concluded with the Track Dear Reader. The lyrics of the song, when viewed in hindsight, seem to be paving the way for her upcoming seemingly literature-esque album, The Tortured Poets Department.

i swear dear reader was hinting at this album.



“burn all the files, desert all your past lives.”



these are literally files & she burned down the lover house. there was no place for the tortured poets department in that universe.



the lover house was likely where she held all… pic.twitter.com/NoVZxP38cf — kira⸆⸉ 🍉 (@kiralovestaylor) February 5, 2024

taylor ending midnights with dear reader with the tortured poets department up her sleeve is crazy like. her mind — carly 🪩 (@maroonkarma) February 7, 2024

5. The ‘Red Herring’ reference

For the unversed, red herring means a deceptive queue, something that is meant to digress attention from the important thing. Now, before Swift announced her new album, her website was reportedly down flashing random alphabets ‘hneriergrd’, which, upon unscrambling read ‘red herring.’ Initially, fans suspected the glitch was deliberate and that it meant that Swift was announcing the re-recorded Reputation album. But then, she casually walked onto the stage and got her fans spiralling.

Taylor’s website shut downs with fake error messages and coding. People guess “red herring” not really sure what it means and no one knows what DPT: 321 means (DPT later gets solved as Tortured Poets Department) but the 321 is overlooked just like “secretSSS” was 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/1ayfH7C8zH — 🩶beatriz🩶 (@coneyisland131) February 7, 2024

6. The ‘Website Error Messages’ reference

When Swift’s website went down, random foreign language words appeared in the site code, which, when translated, were the lyrics Swift herself revealed along with her new album cover.

Some weird foreign language words appearing in the 'error page' CSS on Taylor Swift's website rn:



'buamaí grá' – 'love bombs' (Irish)

'musas' – 'muses' (Portuguese)

'vorsitzende' – 'chairman' (German)

'siniaki' – 'bruises' (Polish)

'talismani' – 'talismans' (Latvian) pic.twitter.com/O0pL2pYuqa — lil venice bitch (@MikeDolanVEVO) February 4, 2024

All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA



📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

7. The ‘Little Mermaid‘ reference

Taylor Swift was born in 1989. It is also the name of her fifth studio album. Additionally, Disney’s original The Litle Mermaid was released the same year. One of the dialogues from the classic film is ”Daddy, I Love Him”, which also happens to be a track on Swift’s new album. Now, to a newbie, this could be just plain overthinking, but the math is always mathing in Swift’s discography.

Some fans have also drawn connections with a shirt Harry Styles wore in public once that exclaimed the same thing.

“But daddy I love him” being a reference to the little mermaid which came out in 1989 which was the year Taylor was born 😭 pic.twitter.com/cgYgCD40dW — lynda ✨ (@pizzalynda) February 6, 2024

But Daddy I Love Him is for the girlies who grew up with the little mermaid as their comfort movie pic.twitter.com/Z2lUewuDrG — amelia (@id_lie13) February 6, 2024

It’s hard to know how many of these queues have been deliberately planted and how many are purely coincidental. At the moment, however, the jigsaws seem to fit perfectly. But it wouldn’t be surprising if fans are totally wrong. Swift’s always several several steps ahead, you see. She’s the mastermind!