There’s a reason why a classic is a classic. It’s one of a kind. That’s what makes it special. So, it is best if they are left untouched. If something is a classic and you try to revamp it in one form or another and do not meet the expectations, you take away from its charm by tainting its experience. That is also why people are generally not fond of movie sequels, especially if the original film was a super hit.

Take Golmaal Fun Unlimited, for instance. The OG film still entertains. We can’t say the same about its sequels. The same applies to the Race franchise, the Dhamaal franchise, etc. Of course, there are exceptions like Drishyam, but that is rare.

Recently, the teaser for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released, and people are mostly asking, “WHY?” The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007, starring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. We can say the movie was a Hindi horror-comedy at its best, even though it was a remake of a 1993 Malayalam-language film, Manichitrathazhu. And for 15 years, it remained untouched and that was great because we could still look back at the movie and celebrate it. Well, until they released the second instalment in 2022, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu.

Now, they are releasing the third film so soon. This time, they have decided to bring Vidya Balan (which is awesome) and Kartik Aaryan together. However, the teaser looks too over the top for its own good.

Image from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser

In the third instalment, Rooh Baba will visit the Kolkata mansion to unravel the mystery behind Manjulika. Vidya Balan is to reprise her role as Manjulika. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee. You would think it’s just us who are feeling weird about the third sequel. Let’s look at what the audience is saying –

Look how good first installment scenes look. These one look so artificial https://t.co/XDoELf48rN — zen (@ItzWhatItz2) September 27, 2024

Everytime I see a teaser of Bhool bhulaiyaa 3 I want to wipe tht memory off by watching Manichitrathazhu…A case of Dissociative Identity Disorder turned to clownery…



Only Bollywood is capable of this 🤦‍♀️ Kartik Aryan, why?? 🥴 — ℘ཞı 🌷💝🧘‍♀️ (@priyank65601552) September 27, 2024

The teaser was such a disappointment that it made me feel sad. 😞https://t.co/oVMDys2W1r — Professor CR (@TheProfessorCR) September 27, 2024

No CGI, No AI, No autone, No advanced Cameras.

Still Bhool Bhulaiyaa is much more better in quality than #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 .



Because all they had Good actor and director. https://t.co/EoA4hTDPT0 — M A 𝕏 A L U 🗡️ (@YourMasalu) September 27, 2024

so stupid, bhool bhulaiyaa was about mental health and disorders, it was quite brilliant actually and now t series and anees bazmee took over and made a mockery out of it. https://t.co/pSAFoW7ayU — taani (@dilkedastakk) September 27, 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa worked because it had a raw energy to it. It was fiction but it looked and felt real. It also had scientific explanations to back the story. It was also old Bollywood comedy and we found ourselves laughing in several moments. The teaser for its third instalment feels a bit made up and that naturally distances us from the story because now we’re conscious that it’s fiction and not real.

However, the film will be released this Diwali. So, we will have to wait to make our final judgement.