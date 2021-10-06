James Gunn's Suicide Squad did everything right, and while there was no dearth of explosive personalities in the film, one of the standout characters was John Cena's Peacemaker. It's hard to describe exactly how that man functions, so I'll let this quote do the explaining.

I cherish peace with all my heart. I don't care how many men, women, and children I need to kill to get it.

One of the most surprising announcements by HBO was that he, out of all the characters in Suicide Squad, was getting a spin-off series. And the teaser for it looks hilarious.

We see the jingoistic anti-hero/villain defend his choice to wear the costume everywhere he goes.

Oh sorry, it's not a costume, it's a 'uniform'.

And we even find out he's got a pet eagle named - wait for it - Eagly.

Watch the teaser below.

The show will be out in January 2022.