There is just something very wholesome about watching talented individuals receive recognition on a larger scale. For instance when we see our favourite television actors step into movies.

Which is why we've got a list of television actors who are all set to step into Bollywood and make thier debuts.

1. Lakshya (Dostana 2)

Karan Johar announced Laksh Lalwani's role in Dostana 2 recently. Prior to this project, the actor has been seen in Porus and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.

2. Rubina Dilaik (Ardh)

Known for playing Radhika in Zee TV's Choti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Colors TV's Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in Bigg Boss 14. Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal recently announced the actor's debut with his film Ardh.

3. Parth Samthaan (Ghudchadi)

Parth Samthaan, known for his notable work in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, will be debuting with Ghudchadi. Which is a romantic comedy starring Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. We know those of you who consider yourselves members of team Parth are probably really excited about this.

4. Shantanu Maheshwari (Gangubai)

Shantanu Maheshwari began his acting career with Dil Dosti Dance, and then he went on to do TV shows such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Dil Dosti Dance and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. And now the actor will be seen in Gangubai as Ramnik Lal.

5. Avneet Kaur (Tiku Weds Sheru)

Avneet Kaur will be seen starring opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru, a project which is being produced by Kangana Ranaut. The actor is known for her participation and roles in Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

We look forward to seeing them in their upcoming projects!