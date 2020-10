How many of these shows have you seen?

Stranger Things

Orange Is The New Black

Sacred Games

Crash Landing On You

Sex Education

Black Mirror

Dark

Money Heist

You

Daredevil

Schitt's Creek

Sense8

The Haunting Of Hill House

Breaking Bad

Never Have I Ever

The Good Place

Altered Carbon

Queer Eye

American Vandal

Atypical

Elite

The End Of The Fucking World

A Series of Unfortunate Events

The OA

Santa Clarita Diet

Making a Murderer

Peaky Blinders

Riverdale

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Jessica Jones

13 Reasons Why

Delhi Crime

The Politician

Indian Matchmaking

House Of Cards

GLOW

Jamtara

The Crown

The Umbrella Academy

BoJack Horseman

Mindhunter

Ozark

Lust Stories

Friends

Lucifer

Bard Of Blood

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bad Boy Billionaires

It's Okay To Not Be Okay

Love Death + Robots

Masaba Masaba

Shadow Hunters

The Order

Ghoul

Don't Fuck With Cats

Wild Wild Country

Formula 1: Drive To Survive

Betaal

Suits

Daybreak

South Park

Rick & Morty

Insatiable

Jane The Virgin

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Bonding

I'm Not Okay With This

Love

Girlboss

Living With Yourself

The Witcher

Titans

Narcos

Bodyguard

Arrow

The Big Bang Theory

Orphan Black

Kingdom

Cobra Kai

Punisher

Black Lightening

Teen Wolf

The King Eternal Monarch

Star Trek: Discovery

Locke & Key

Designated Survivor

The Rain

Mr. Iglesias

Criminal United Kingdom

Ragnarok

Leila

Too Hot To Handle

Gotham

Dynasty

Love Is Blind

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Tiger King