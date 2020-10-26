Raj Or Kuljeet? Select Your Favourite 90s' Things & We'll Tell You Which DDLJ Character Are You

Even after 25 years, we can't get over the magic of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Because, it may not have aged like fine wine, but it gave us characters we saw a bit of ourselves in. So, choose your favourite 90s' things from below, and find out which DDLJ character you're most like:

1. Which is your favourite drink from the 90s? via Paulwriter Gold Spot Rooh Afza Rasna Banta

2. Which is your favourite TV show from the 90s? via The Quint Shaktimaan Dekh Bhai Dekh Just Mohabbat Malgudi Days

3. Pick your favourite pop song from the following: via YouTube Made in India Kya Surat Hai Dooba Dooba Aur Aahista

4. Pick your favourite 90s' English film from the following: via Hi Consumption Titanic Forrest Gump Home Alone Mission: Impossible

5. Ads from 90s have a special place in our hearts. So, pick your favourite jingle from below: via Indian Express Dil Maange More Tan ki shakti man ki shakti, Bournivita Kuch swaad hai, zindagi ka La La La Lalalalala (Yes, it's the Liril tune)

6. Which was your favourite video game from the 90s? via Pinterest Contra Duck Hunt I didn't play video games Aladdin

7. What was the one candy you could eat for hours? via livingfoodz Mango Bite Fatafat Magic Pop Phantom Cigarette

8. No question about it, Cartoons were just better in the 90s. Which was your favourite cartoon show? via Pinterest Duck Tales Johny Bravo Powerpuff Girls Courage the Cowardly Dog