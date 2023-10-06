Thank You For Coming was making waves even before it hit the theatres. Multiple videos of the cast of the movie engaging in promotional activities have gone viral on social media. The movie has finally hit the theatres. Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi, this movie marks the comeback of chick flicks in Bollywood.
The movie revolves around Bhumi Pednekar’s character who is looking for love and an orgasm. It includes chatter about the much-hushed orgasm gap that women face. We have watched numerous films where boys have all the fun. Thank You For Coming turns the tables and addresses female desire. It puts the spotlight on women and what women actually want. Written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, we love a movie where women tell the stories of a woman.
In case you are thinking about watching Thank You For Coming in theatres this weekend, here are some tweets to read before you book those tickets.
Directed by Karan Boolani, Thank You For Coming also stars Sushant Divgikar, Karan Kundrra, and Anil Kapoor. The movie is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.