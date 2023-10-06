Thank You For Coming was making waves even before it hit the theatres. Multiple videos of the cast of the movie engaging in promotional activities have gone viral on social media. The movie has finally hit the theatres. Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi, this movie marks the comeback of chick flicks in Bollywood.

The movie revolves around Bhumi Pednekar’s character who is looking for love and an orgasm. It includes chatter about the much-hushed orgasm gap that women face. We have watched numerous films where boys have all the fun. Thank You For Coming turns the tables and addresses female desire. It puts the spotlight on women and what women actually want. Written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, we love a movie where women tell the stories of a woman.

In case you are thinking about watching Thank You For Coming in theatres this weekend, here are some tweets to read before you book those tickets.

Just watched 'Thank You For Coming' and it blew me away! 🌟 A powerful coming of age film with a crucial message. Huge kudos to the girl gang who carried this movie. It offers a fresh and thought-provoking perspective on an important topic. Must-watch! #ThankYouForComing pic.twitter.com/88fz9mIxH2 — Pooja Nawathe (@nawathepooja) October 5, 2023

Ufff Ufff 🔥❤️

His entry & Background Song😍❤️

He looks so good as "Arjun" in #ThankYouForComing 🔥❤️

Happy to see u shining on the big screen again 🤌🔥

Keep Growing and Keep Shining 🌟#KaranKundrra #TejRan #ThankYouForComing #ThankYouForComingKaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/gh9pubSBjW — Palak Khandelwal (@PalakKh76361873) October 6, 2023

#ThankYouForComing Review : Entertaining . #ThankYouForComing A brave, bold, and fearless cinematic experience with packs with one liners which will entertain. @bhumipednekar looking beautiful and outstanding performance #ShehnaazGill gives a stellar act & all actors good… pic.twitter.com/g0tkuoLhNE — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) October 6, 2023

Bold beautiful movie good one liner shehnaaz given brilliant performance and bumi also shies I will give ⭐⭐⭐⭐ my review must watch #ThankYouForComingReview pic.twitter.com/E1R2Fma32N — Ritesh (@RiteshBani) October 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

#ThankYouForComimgReview#ThankYouForComimg is Worst Film Of The Year 2023. 🤢



A fake orgasm, in the packaging of feminism, sex eduction, patriarchy. ⚠️



Rating – 1/2 ⭐



When you have everything, like – money, privilege, connection and you miss something… And you think that… pic.twitter.com/ey2IbEy94B — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) October 5, 2023

Watched TYFC. Everyone should watch this movie. Pls dont miss it. Shehnaaz, you have nailed your role! Many more to come sweetheart! Proud of you! All the girls have done a great job. #SHEHNAAZGILL

TYFC IN CINEMAS TODAY — SNK62 Sukoon (@KNS9296) October 6, 2023

'Thank You For Coming' brings a fresh and innovative subject to the screen, addressing it with simplicity and boldness while delivering plenty of entertaining moments.



#ThankYouForComing#ComebackOfTheChickFlick#DontForgetToCome@bhumipednekar @ishehnaaz_gill #DollySingh… pic.twitter.com/kT5NlIQuey — Soundous Moufakir (@soundousmofakir) October 6, 2023

OneWordReview…#ThankYouForComing: BOLD.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Brave, bold, fearless, progressive, entertaining… The non-stereotypical plot + unadulterated discussion on tabooed topics are sure to spark off conversations… #BhumiPednekar puts up a solid act… Not a flawless film,… pic.twitter.com/D3WzSshQfF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Just watched #ThankYouForComing , and I enjoyed it so much.. laughed my heart out. What an entertaining film! The girl gang ruled it.. it’s bold and beautiful and definitely worth watching with your girl gang! — Ruchita Mishra (@rucchitamishra) October 5, 2023

Whole TL everything is filled with praises of Karan, movie review



His role is really the talk of town@kkundrra :- feeling happy , proud, emotional, excited ….#KaranKundrra #ThankYouForComing pic.twitter.com/i7c0hUwjIa — Ruchi (@4ever_kkundrra) October 6, 2023

#ThankYouForComing is a nice watch guys. Light-hearted, funny, adequately dramatic and good acting by almost everyone in the cast.



Dekh aao guys, dekh aao.



PS. Our girl looks so pretty in every scene fr 🥹 — Toxic Love (@imbetterthanju_) October 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Shehnaaz Gill lights up the screen each time she makes an appearance. Even with way lesser screen time, Shehnaaz delivers an impactful performance as her character Rushi is the one who makes Kanika realise the importance of self-love.#ThankYouForComingReview #ShehnaazGill https://t.co/LRbY3jivFX — BeReal (@BeReal45680391) October 6, 2023

this aunty was so critical still she praised sana in the end ab toh log bhi bol rahe hai that shehnaaz can act 💅🏼 #shehnaazgill pic.twitter.com/sssNptXlTZ — gurleen. (@_ikonkarr) October 6, 2023

#ThankYouForComingReview 🔥🔥



Rating – ⭐⭐⭐⭐



💪One of the most Entertaining, Courageous, Funny & Bold Movie ✌️

💪 Acting – 🔥

💪Direction – 🔥

💪 Story – 🔥

Go & Watch This Movie, u will love it 🔥🔥🔥@EktaaRKapoor #ThankYouForComing pic.twitter.com/4UCSaEvHW5 — Dr Sanjeev Krishan (@isanjeevverma) October 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

#ThankYouForComing is a senseless cinema with a lopsided view of feminism & women empowerment. Drinking, smoking, & having one-night stands is not empowerment. Also, absolutely nothing for #ShehnaazGill fans, she seems to be used for promotions. #ThankYouForComingReview — Vineeta Kumar (@vineetakumar_) October 6, 2023

https://twitter.com/amitbhatia1509/status/1710189861188341810

#ThankYouForComingReview#OneWordReview…

: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐#ThankYouForComing Movie is a Very Cheap Film This Film Show The Pornolgy Of These Actress! Zero Story Line Bad Script It's Disaster!#ShehnaazGill Disappointed Again She has Zero Acting Skills 👎🏼

Flop Movie pic.twitter.com/F1eUdytGog — 𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐀𝐍👑 (@ItsAYAAN_13) October 6, 2023

Directed by Karan Boolani, Thank You For Coming also stars Sushant Divgikar, Karan Kundrra, and Anil Kapoor. The movie is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.