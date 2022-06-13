The moment we all have been waiting for is finally here! Netflix just announced the second season of its popular show Squid Game and we just cannot control our excitement, for obvious reasons.

In his official statement, the director of the show, Hwang Dong-Hyuk, thanked everyone for watching and loving the show.

It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But, it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.

He also confirmed that in the follow-up season, the protagonist Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-Jae) and The Front Man (Lee Byung-Hun), the masked antagonist, will both return.

The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. Join us once more for a whole new round.

Directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, this long-awaited series is apparently slated to release near the end of 2023 or the start of 2024.

You can check the brief teaser here:

On your marks.

Get set.

Greenlight.

Squid Game continues, only on Netflix.#SquidGameS2 pic.twitter.com/spH30iRDO4 — Squid Game ❗❗ (@squidgame) June 12, 2022

We simply cannot wait to binge-watch the brand-new season of Squid Game!