There's no doubt that the background score is one of the best things about a movie. Apart from setting the right tone for the plotline, it also helps the audience to connect with the characters. Being an old-school romantic at heart, I have always been a fan of old soul-soothing songs with brilliant lyrics and music.

I have been saying this for ages and will always keep on saying that the 90s was a brilliant era. From swoon-worthy actors and iconic movies to great music, there are certain albums that become wedged in our hearts and soul. And, one such movie album is of Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

Apart from the movie's great plotline and stunning backdrops, it was the music album of the movie that made it a timeless classic. There's no doubt that the combination of different singers and lyricists made this music album one of the finest, and it remains fresh in our memories to date.

From good music that brings a smile to your face and, at the same time, brings a lone tear to your eyes, this album has everything you need for a great piece of music. Take a look.



1. O Yaaron Maaf Karna

This goosebumps-worthy song depicts the tale of every desi living outside our nation. The song, known for its melodious music and its relatable lyrics, is all about how a desi can make a home in everyone's heart with their warmth. Sung by Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam and Shabbir Kumar, this beautiful song is penned down by Sameer.

Tere desh ki mitti ki wohi khushboo laya hoon, o yaaro maaf karna kuch kahne aaya hoon, kuch apne baarein mein samjhane aaya hoon.

2. Ye Kaisi Mulaqat Hai

This song, a beautiful dream sequence, is an iconic romantic song that instantly warms up your tiny heart. With Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu's soothing voices and Sameer's comforting lyrics, it's a melodious track that you would often find yourself humming during the day.

Jisse mein chaahu, woh dil jaani tu, tera raja main, haan meri rani tu.

3. Mera Dil Tera Deewana

Remember how you felt when you were in love for the first time ever and confessed it? This song, penned down by Sameer and sung by Udit Narayan and Mahalakshmi Iyer, brings those sweet memories back in a jiffy.

Teri nazar ka teer sanam, mere jigar se paar hua, betaabi ke iss aalam mein, ab jeena dushwaar hua.

4. Yehi Hai Pyar

This catchy song, which is an underrated gem amongst the other ones, talks about love and honestly, we just can't get enough of it. The song depicts how people meet, click and decide to be together. Written by Sameer, the song is crooned by Udit Narayan, Jaspinder Narula and Alka Yagnik.

Aankhe jabse hai ladi, bekarari hai badi, bada mushkil hai sanam ab intzaar, yahi hai pyaar.

5. Tere Bin Ek Pal

This song, penned down by Sameer and sung by Jaspinder Narula and Udit Narayan, is a heat-wrenching number. With gloomy lyrics and sad music, this music gives us goosebumps every single time we hear it.

Dasti hai tanhai, chubhti hai parchhai, do nain taraste rote hai, na jagte hai na sote hai.

6. Otashi Anata

With a glamourous backdrop showcasing the USA life, this song is nothing but extremely catchy. The song, which is one of the most popular songs from the movie, is sung by Jaspinder Narula and written by Sameer. Also, we still can't get over that amazing hook step of this song!

America, America, America, meri jaan, haseeno se haseen hai yahan ki ladkiya.

7. Aa Ab Laut Chalen

One of my favourite songs from the movie, the title track is definitely the most memorable song from this movie. The song showcase two people, deep in love, finally reuniting after fighting through the hurdles. Needless to mention, the song is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

Dulhan si saji dharti khula woh aasman, bulata hai hamein phir woh chahat ka jahan, aa ab laut chalein.

Which is your favourite song from Aa Ab Laut Chalein?

Please note that all images are from the movie.