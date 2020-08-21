The Crown's season 4 teaser has brought on a surprise that has us all excited. The teaser gives us a glimpse of Princess Diana, who is played by Emma Corrin and Margaret Thatcher, being played by Gillian Anderson.

But the sight that left everyone stunned was the shot of the Princess of Wales walking down the aisle on her wedding day on July, 1981. Look at the wedding dress!

Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail.

- Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II

This season is all about Princess Diana and we wouldn't have it any other way.

Watch the teaser here:

Twitter can't stop gushing over Princess Diana's first look in the teaser and honestly, nor can we.

IMAGINE HOW DIANA WILL EAT THE ROYAL BITCHES UP IN THE CROWN SEASON 4 OMG 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/hxg2uyydzo — 𝙝𝙚𝙣𝙧𝙮 𝙞𝙭 𝙤𝙛 𝙬𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨 (@itsafaIsegab) August 20, 2020

the crown season 4 is for lady diana only pic.twitter.com/lWUhnGcTPZ — pau (@thorlovethunder) August 20, 2020

literally me watching the crown season 4 trailer pic.twitter.com/JB4Uus5t0H — saff 👑 (@saffdavies12) August 20, 2020

Legit got goosebumps when the crowd was chanting ‘DIANA, DIANA’. I am SO freaking excited for #TheCrown season 4. It’s gonna be heartbreaking but so good🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/nuGADgrtVJ — || Warrior⚔️🔥|| (@SKsWarrior47) August 20, 2020

SEASON 4 OF THE CROWN BE LIKE pic.twitter.com/hyIjcH25KT — waiting for season 4 of the crown (@motherblanc) August 20, 2020

The way I screamed when the wedding dress appeared!!!!! #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/Oo5POFN4ut — notagainben (@NotAgainBen) August 20, 2020

Season 4 is all set to premier on November 15. Netflix announced that the show has also been finalised for a 5th season, and will end at season 6.