Prove You're The World's Greatest Detective By Acing This Dark Knight Quiz

Despite releasing all the way back in 2008, The Dark Knight still remains one of the best, if not the best DC live-action offering till date. With Christopher Nolan's directorial magic, Christian Bale's unsurpassable performance as the Caped Crusader, and of course - The Joker, this film was a masterpiece of its time. But it has been a while, so how well do you remember it?

1. What job does Harvey Dent do before he becomes Two-Face? via ETB Famous lawyer. District Attorney. District Magistrate. Criminal Investigator.

2. Where does Batman apprehend Lau, the corrupt mob accountant? via Jorelli Taiwan Singapore Japan Hong Kong

3. Which part of Harvey Dent's face got burned off in the explosion? via Medium Right side The Middle Left side Only an eye and half the mouth.

4. Who does The Joker kill to force Batman to reveal his identity? via Youtube Lieutenant Jim Gordon Police Commissioner Gillian B. Loeb Mayor Anthony Garcia Rachel Dawes

5. How many times do we see The Joker without makeup in the movie? via Den of Geek 3 4 2 1

6. Who says 'Some men just want to watch the world burn'? via Mentalfloss Batman The Joker Alfred Pennyworth Lucius Fox

7. What is the Batmobile actually called in this film? via Youtube The Tumbler The Reaper The Speeder The Bullet

8. What does the letter from Rachel that Alfred burns at the end of the movie say? via Cinemagogue That she planned to leave Harvey. That she was in love with Bruce. That she planned to marry Harvey. That she planned to leave Gotham City.

9. What do the civilians and prisoners decide to do with the explosives on the ferry? via Today The civilians blow up the prisoners. The prisoners blow up the civilians. They both blow each other up. They refuse to blow each other up.