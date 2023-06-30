The Devil Wears Prada was released 17 years ago, and anyone who is gung ho about fashion (or Meryl Streep) knows that this was an iconic film. From the cast to the storyline and cinematography, The Devil Wears Prada defined an era from the 2000s. So, it makes sense that this Twitter thread has compiled its best, most entertaining scenes and moments!

A Twitter account by the name of POP CULTURE/ @notgwendalupe has created a thread celebrating the film.

since 'The Devil Wears Prada' premiered 17 years ago, here's a thread with its most memorable scenes: pic.twitter.com/l4jVQEjciz — POP CULTURE (@notgwendalupe) June 29, 2023

Here, take a look at what @notgwendalupe has listed out:

Miranda dragging Andy with her 'stuff' monologue pic.twitter.com/rp6ol2l7bv — POP CULTURE (@notgwendalupe) June 29, 2023

the Vogue montage pic.twitter.com/bLgKcvwj6Z — POP CULTURE (@notgwendalupe) June 29, 2023

the Harry Potter manuscript pic.twitter.com/n753IIScsV — POP CULTURE (@notgwendalupe) June 29, 2023

Andy delivers the manuscript to Miranda pic.twitter.com/shVhvVq02M — POP CULTURE (@notgwendalupe) June 29, 2023

Miranda tells Andy about her divorce pic.twitter.com/r6ez3hvdex — POP CULTURE (@notgwendalupe) June 29, 2023

any time Emily spoke in the film pic.twitter.com/1FDbjPmppM — POP CULTURE (@notgwendalupe) June 29, 2023

Andy gets stressed out by Miranda pic.twitter.com/LdNNFM3rV7 — POP CULTURE (@notgwendalupe) June 29, 2023

'Everybody wants to be us' pic.twitter.com/k5A6N4Tokp — POP CULTURE (@notgwendalupe) June 29, 2023

Miranda and Andy seeing each other for the last time, with Andy moving on and Miranda being internally proud of her pic.twitter.com/hTzXwPKOHn — POP CULTURE (@notgwendalupe) June 29, 2023

Truly iconic.