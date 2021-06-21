In the last year, we have binge-watched shows and consumed content that had been on our lists since forever.

From Family Man to Grey's Anatomy, here are the most popular TV series from across the world that everyone can't get enough of:

1. Loki - 9.1

Loki is on number 1 and it comes as no surprise because who doesn't love the idea of Tom Hiddleston saving the world?





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

2. Sweet Tooth - 8.1

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, this Netflix series follows a boy who's half-human and half deer, as he tries to survive.





Watch it on Netflix.

3. Mare Of Easttown - 8.5

This shows follows a detective who is going through a personal crisis, as she tries to solve the murder of a teenage mother while keeping her life together.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.



4. The Family Man - 8.8

The only Indian show on the list, this action thriller series follows Srikant Tiwari, an undercover NIA agent who exposes terrorist groups without the knowledge of his family.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.



5. Lucifer - 8.1

This fantasy series with 5 seasons, follows the story of Lucifer Morningstar, an angel who is cast to earth due to his rebellion.





Watch it on Netflix.



6. The Handmaid's Tale - 8.4

With four successful seasons, this dystopian series based on the book of the same name by Margaret Atwood, is set in a totalitarian society and where women become "Handmaids" aka child-bearing slaves.





Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.



7. Time - 8.5

This three-part drama follows the story of a newly-imprisoned inmate who is filled with guilt and a prison officer who is trying his best to protect those in his care.

8. StartUp - 8.0

As three entrepreneurs who were born on the wrong side of the tracks try to start their own company of digital currency, they find themselves being hounded by a crooked FBI agent who has no morals.





Watch it on Netflix.



9. Friends - 8.9

This iconic show still holds the 9th position on this, nearly a decade and a half after it began airing.





Watch it on Netflix.



10. Game Of Thrones - 9.3

Based on the famous series of the same name by George R. R. Martin, this fantasy drama has 8 seasons and is great binge-watch material.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.



11. The Kominsky Method - 8.2

This comedy-drama from 2018 follows the story of a one-time-hit actor who is now Hollywood's revered acting coach.





Watch it on Netflix.



12. Grey's Anatomy - 7.5

This medical drama has been on-air for 17 seasons and still holds a steady position on this list. Guess it will always be a crowd favourite.





Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.



13. The Blacklist - 8.0

With 8 seasons so far, this show about a high-profile criminal who tells FBI that he has a list of the most dangerous criminals in the world he is willing to help catch, is an exciting crime drama.





Watch it on Netflix.



14. Dirty John - 7.2

A true crime anthology series, Dirty John has two seasons so far, that will keep you on the edge of your seat.





Watch it on Netflix.



15. The Walking Dead - 8.2

This post-apocalyptic horror series is based on a comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. Set in a zombie apocalypse, this wildly successful show has 10 seasons so far.





Watch it on Netflix.



How many of these have you watched?