In the last year, we have binge-watched shows and consumed content that had been on our lists since forever.
1. Loki - 9.1
Loki is on number 1 and it comes as no surprise because who doesn't love the idea of Tom Hiddleston saving the world?
2. Sweet Tooth - 8.1
Set in a post-apocalyptic world, this Netflix series follows a boy who's half-human and half deer, as he tries to survive.
3. Mare Of Easttown - 8.5
This shows follows a detective who is going through a personal crisis, as she tries to solve the murder of a teenage mother while keeping her life together.
4. The Family Man - 8.8
The only Indian show on the list, this action thriller series follows Srikant Tiwari, an undercover NIA agent who exposes terrorist groups without the knowledge of his family.
5. Lucifer - 8.1
This fantasy series with 5 seasons, follows the story of Lucifer Morningstar, an angel who is cast to earth due to his rebellion.
6. The Handmaid's Tale - 8.4
With four successful seasons, this dystopian series based on the book of the same name by Margaret Atwood, is set in a totalitarian society and where women become "Handmaids" aka child-bearing slaves.
7. Time - 8.5
This three-part drama follows the story of a newly-imprisoned inmate who is filled with guilt and a prison officer who is trying his best to protect those in his care.
8. StartUp - 8.0
As three entrepreneurs who were born on the wrong side of the tracks try to start their own company of digital currency, they find themselves being hounded by a crooked FBI agent who has no morals.
9. Friends - 8.9
This iconic show still holds the 9th position on this, nearly a decade and a half after it began airing.
10. Game Of Thrones - 9.3
Based on the famous series of the same name by George R. R. Martin, this fantasy drama has 8 seasons and is great binge-watch material.
11. The Kominsky Method - 8.2
This comedy-drama from 2018 follows the story of a one-time-hit actor who is now Hollywood's revered acting coach.
12. Grey's Anatomy - 7.5
This medical drama has been on-air for 17 seasons and still holds a steady position on this list. Guess it will always be a crowd favourite.
13. The Blacklist - 8.0
With 8 seasons so far, this show about a high-profile criminal who tells FBI that he has a list of the most dangerous criminals in the world he is willing to help catch, is an exciting crime drama.
14. Dirty John - 7.2
A true crime anthology series, Dirty John has two seasons so far, that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
15. The Walking Dead - 8.2
This post-apocalyptic horror series is based on a comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. Set in a zombie apocalypse, this wildly successful show has 10 seasons so far.
How many of these have you watched?