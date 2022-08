While each frame of the entire movie is quite important, the first and last ones can make or break a movie. With a strong introduction and climax scene, characters can speak and relate to their audience. Therefore, we have compiled some of the best first and last frames of iconic movies.

Keep reading!

1. Dil Chahta Hai

2. Queen

3. Rang De Basanti

4. Wake Up Sid

5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

6. Jab We Met

7. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

8. Rockstar

9. Dil Dhadakne Do

10. Swades

11. 3 Idiots

12. Lakshya

13. Do Dooni Chaar

14. English Vinglish

15. Hindi Medium

16. Band Baaja Baaraat

17. Welcome

Which of these movies is your favourite?