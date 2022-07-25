Talk about hypocrisy, and you will see people telling you even men face sexism- they are harassed and objectified too. You feminists should focus on that too! Well, sure, but not when we are talking about tackling women's issues. So hang in there a little, and then we can talk about Mensrightsmatter. Cool? And stop generalising it because these facts about why we need feminism prove otherwise.

Now, this brings me to a classic example of hypocrisy that pulls down the curtain of our biased society. Yeah, don't hide your faces now.

Our very own Ranveer Singh posed nude for a photo shoot- no doubt, he looked hot. Recently, a Reddit user compared the comment section between Ranveer Singh and Esha Gupta's photoshoot, and it speaks volumes about how we are biased as a society.

Here's what the post said:

People rightfully pointed out how women are slut shamed for doing the same thing Ranveer Singh did. Here's what they have to say:

To everyone saying Ranveer was trolled too. Go ahead and read the comment section, and you will see the problem. I am rooting for that day when nudity is treated the same for all genders!

Read more: 11 Actresses Who Opened Up About Bollywood's Unrealistic Beauty Standards For Women.