If you've been looking for a show to fulfill the Dark-shaped hole in your hearts, then JL50, starring Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapoor in the lead roles, might just do the trick. At least, that's what the trailer hints at.

JL50 appears to be the story of a plane crash. What sets it apart from all the other crashes, is that the plane in question flew 35 years ago, only to disappear without a trace.

The show stars Abhay Deol as the officer investigating the mysterious crash, who stores little faith by the time-travel theory.

Piyush Mishra appears to be the show's primary antagonist, whereas Pankaj Kapoor plays the role of the scientist, apparently, who either discovers or builds the means for time-travel.

The show also stars Ritika Anand as the pilot and one of the two lone survivors, of the mysterious plane crash and Rajesh Sharma as a supporting officer, helping with the investigation.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The show releases on SonyLive on September 4.