THIS IS NOT A DRILL, AND NO, WE HAVEN'T TRAVELLED BACK IN TIME. 


Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt crossed paths on the red carpet of the 26th SAG awards. Not only that, they were also seen having a joyous, mini-affectionate reunion. 

Well, while we'd lost all hopes of Jen and Brad bumping into each other after the Golden Globes, they surprised us with these precious moments. 

That's not all, Brad was seen holding Jen's hand, as if he was having a hard time letting it go. Well, if it's any consolation, we know for a fact that we'll have a tough time letting this go too, Brad. 

In fact, when Jennifer was giving her acceptance speech for the winning the Best Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The Morning Show, Brad Pitt left everything to watch her speech backstage. 

Their chemistry was apparently brewing throughout the award ceremony. Camera's captured Jen's reaction when Brad Pitt made a joke on marriage during his acceptance speech for the Best Supporting Actor. 

Looking at these candid images, Twitter was shook to see this pleasant surprise: 

It's probably nothing but two exes just casually having a heartwarming reunion as friends. I don't know why I can't keep calm. 