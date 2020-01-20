THIS IS NOT A DRILL, AND NO, WE HAVEN'T TRAVELLED BACK IN TIME.





Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt crossed paths on the red carpet of the 26th SAG awards. Not only that, they were also seen having a joyous, mini-affectionate reunion.

The moment we've been waiting ALL awards season for. IT FINALLY HAPPENED 😭 #SAGAwards ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2XRVWBdfIL — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 20, 2020

Well, while we'd lost all hopes of Jen and Brad bumping into each other after the Golden Globes, they surprised us with these precious moments.

Update: HELP WE'VE FALLEN AND WE CAN'T GET UP 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Q6EQocVWZv — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 20, 2020

That's not all, Brad was seen holding Jen's hand, as if he was having a hard time letting it go. Well, if it's any consolation, we know for a fact that we'll have a tough time letting this go too, Brad.

In fact, when Jennifer was giving her acceptance speech for the winning the Best Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The Morning Show, Brad Pitt left everything to watch her speech backstage.

Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston win her award has us dead? Dying? Done? #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/0va14ZoNn8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 20, 2020

Their chemistry was apparently brewing throughout the award ceremony. Camera's captured Jen's reaction when Brad Pitt made a joke on marriage during his acceptance speech for the Best Supporting Actor.

"Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA." Brad Pitt is full of quips as he accepts the #SAGAwards statue for best supporting actor in a film https://t.co/duqdI5q1az pic.twitter.com/Kb1kL0LqR6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

It's probably nothing but two exes just casually having a heartwarming reunion as friends. I don't know why I can't keep calm.