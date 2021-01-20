There was a point when Kangana Ranaut believed social media was a place for 'vella people'. Then she became a part of the tribe, and to put a metaphor on it, the 'mighty' have well and truly fallen.

Currently, #SuspendKangangaRanaut is trending on Twitter, and it isn't even the first time it has happened. Here's a look at some of the most controversial (and non-sensical) tweets made by Kangana Ranaut and her team on social media:

1. In a tweet that has since then been deleted, Kangana openly asked for the beheading of those people who had hurt the 'religious sentiments' of Hindus through Amazon Prime Video's new show, Tandav.

She even went on to defend the tweet by referring to people who 'offended' Hindu sentiments as insects, before deleting the tweet.

2. When she failed to understand why housework should be a salaried profession, instead, asking people to "surrender" to a woman's love. If only surrendering paid the bills!

Don’t put a price tag on sex we have with our love, don’t pay us for mothering our own, we don’t need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home,stop seeing everything as business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary. https://t.co/57PE8UBALM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 5, 2021

3. In yet another deleted tweet, Kangana misidentified an elderly female farmer protesting against farm laws as the famous Shaheen Bagh Dadi and insulted both the women by stating that such protestors were available on hire.

This was the tweet that led to Twitter taking a crash course in Punjabi... if you know, you know!

4. Kangana, who actually portrayed a person battling mental health issues in one of her films, stated that depression is a 'consequence of drug abuse'. Of course, she is wrong. Not like that has stopped her ever.

Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/o9OZ7dUsfG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

5. When she openly harassed and body-shamed an illustrator, who was minding her own business.

Apni halat dekho kuch lete kyun nahin? Self admittedly Suicidal ho, toxic ho, creepy looking bhi, aisi kaun si kami hai jo aap mein nahin? Mujhe gyan mat do mujhse gyan lo, change that hairstyle asap and learn to meditate 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

6. When she compared her house in Mumbai being demolished by the BMC to getting raped.

Repeat after me everyone, rape, and rape alone, is like rape. Rape is a heinous act and we need to stop comparing incidents, no matter how traumatic, to it.

7. When she asked celebrities Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and Vicky Kaushik to give blood samples for a drug test, for a party conducted months ago. Because moral policing (and typos) apparently affect more people than we realize.

I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia 🙏 https://t.co/L9A7AeVqFr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020

8. When she compared Mumbai to PoK.

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

9. When she referred to protesting farmers as 'terrorists'. She also used the same terms for Shaheen Bagh protestors, who were protesting against CAA.

प्रधानमंत्री जी कोई सो रहा हो उसे जगाया जा सकता है, जिसे ग़लतफ़हमी हो उसे समझाया जा सकता है मगर जो सोने की ऐक्टिंग करे, नासमझने की ऐक्टिंग करे उसे आपके समझाने से क्या फ़र्क़ पड़ेगा? ये वही आतंकी हैं CAA से एक भी इंसान की सिटिज़ेन्शिप नहीं गयी मगर इन्होंने ख़ून की नदियाँ बहा दी. https://t.co/ni4G6pMmc3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

10. When she attacked a female police officer through casteist remarks that also attacked the reservation system.

Side effects of reservations, when unworthy and undeserving gets the power they don’t heal they only hurt, I don’t know anything about her personal life but I guarantee that her frustration is stemming out of her incompetence #BringBackTrueIndology https://t.co/BUrVm1Fjz3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

11. When she praised Kamala Harris, and in the same tweet, insulted Joe Biden. Ageist much?

Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamal Harris will run the show.

When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman.

Cheers to this historic day 👏👏👏 https://t.co/hpcy0YksRz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 8, 2020

12. When she, once again, misstated the reasons for depression and attacked a non-conventional family system, while attacking, without provocation might I add, Aamir Khan's 16-year-old daughter Ira.

At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important. https://t.co/0paMh8gTsv — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

Apart from her tweets, she's also referred to her colleagues by various derogatory terms in interviews, and in videos shared on Twitter.

“ -Needy outsider

- B grade actress

(But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” 🤓🤓

Net net I think this was a compliment! 😍🙏🏽

Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on 🌻🌻🤩🤩#KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020

Now, if only Twitter had a policy for offensive tweets!