Recently, YRF launched The Railway Men – a four-episode web series – on Netflix. Many assumed that this show which had a cast full of veteran actors was the OTT debut of this production giant. But turns out, it is false. YRF through its streaming division, YRF Entertainment, has produced a multitude of shows that have pushed the envelope of entertainment.

Here are some of the lesser-known shows by YRF that we all have watched at some point.

1. Mahi Way

This comedy-drama TV series aired on Sony TV in 2010. The show revolved around Mahi, a 25-year-old single woman, who wrote an advice column in a fashion magazine. Her struggle with her body image hinders her from finding the Mills and Boon type of a man. She was carefree, unapologetic, and creative. I was maybe, 13, back then and this show is something that I still remember.

2. Seven

The show drew inspiration from mythology and was set in the contemporary era. It revolved around seven ordinary people from different parts of the country. These people possessed extraordinary powers that would help them fight the battle between Good and Evil. They were set to fulfil an ancient prophecy and were on a mission to save the world. Nushratt Bharucha played a significant role in the show.

3. Rishta.com

Starring Shruti Seth and Kavi Shashtri, this show revolved around two completely opposite people who have founded a matrimonial website. They battle their differences and their client’s needs. Each client brought a new set of challenges for them and they had to deliver to their needs.

4. Khotey Sikkey

Five youngsters and one cop formed an unlikely alliance to solve crimes in the city. Their approach was new and unorthodox, and they always managed to solve these cases. With each case, every character unfolded their self-realisation journey. The show featured Vikas Kumar as Senior Inspector Damodar Deshmukh who was seen in Netflix’s latest show, Kaala Paani.

5. Powder

Set against the narcotic business in the dark lanes of Mumbai, this show was fast-paced and high on drama. It revolved around two men who sat on two different sides of the law. The show had Pankaj Tripathi playing the role of drug kingpin. While the show died a quiet death in 2010, it was revived on Netflix in 2018.

6. Kismat

Aditya Merchant, heir to one of the richest industrialist families, is born with a golden spoon. On the other hand, Kabir Khan, born to Muslim parents is adopted by a Hindu family. These men have nothing in common except for their birthdays. As the show progresses, their paths cross and their lives change forever. The show was an Indian adaptation of Jeffrey Archer’s 1979 novel, Kane and Abel.

7. Bang Baaja Baraat

Starring Ali Fazal and Angira Dhar, this Amazon Prime short film is a hilarious watch. They hail from different backgrounds and are keen to marry with their parents’ blessings. A few days before their wedding, they introduce each other to their parents and things go south.

Most of us have seen these shows but we never knew this was by YRF.