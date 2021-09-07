The trailer we've all been waiting for is finally here! Netflix just dropped the first trailer of Sex Education season 3, and it is a lot to take in.

Otis has a new moustache and a new love interest, Eric is finally taking the next step with Adam, and Maeve is hopefully ready to start a revolution against the new school administration.

But of course, after that voicemail cliff-hanger, we're hoping to see Otis and Maeve together, finally.

Watch the trailer here:

The season is all set to release on Netflix on September 17th and we can't wait!





All images are screenshots from the trailer.