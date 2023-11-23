The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 saw Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra gracing the Koffee couch. With their second appearance together, the duo brought the house down and it resulted in a hilarious episode that we were all waiting for. Alia Bhatt appeared in the episode with the sweetest message for her former co-stars and that made us realize how beautiful their friendship has been.

The episode began with Karan Johar taking us back to 2013 when Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan made their Koffee debut for Student Of The Year. To complete this trio, Alia Bhatt appeared for a brief minute and talked about their first appearance together.

She shared some of the sweetest and unknown facts about Varun and Sidharth. For Varun, she spoke about his weird way of pronouncing ‘banana.’ She added how Sidharth is a great singer.

She added how the two stars have always made her feel comfortable and safe. They started their careers together and that gave them a friendship for a lifetime. She said, “No matter where we are in life, whenever we see each other, do well personally and professionally, there will be a certain pride and a sort of personal happiness that we’ll all take in each other’s journey.”

The men added on to Alia’s message and spoke fondly about their friendship. Sidharth said how they are always rooting for each other and have each other’s backs.

Varun added that because all of them started their journey together, their collective experience got them closer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Student Of The Year was released in 2012. It has been almost 11 years since then and to see these three co-stars still being each other’s best friends, in an industry that always pits people together to bring them down, is absolutely endearing.

(All images have been taken from the show on Disney+ Hotstar)