One of our most favourite childhood memories, oops sorry, childhood rivalries is set to return and this time on the big screen.

Waner Bros. has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming Tom and Jerry movie, scheduled for a 2021 theatrical release.

The trailer begins with the unbelievable premise of Tom and Jerry starting over again after a lifetime of being enemies. But, wait who are we fooling here again? That's just the beginning of another fun and laughter feud, this time in a big city - New York.

Jerry enters a fancy hotel which is about to host one of the biggest weddings of the century.

An event planner played by Choë Grace Mortez, is tasked with taking care of the hotel's "mouse problem" before the high-profile wedding.

Her decision to seek help from Tom brings to us our favourite enemies, this time in a live-action film.

Apart from Choë Grace Mortez, the cast of Tom & Jerry includes Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Ken Jeong and Colin Jost.

The trailer has received mixed reactions from fans worldover. While some of them are really looking forward to reliving their childhood memories, others are not happy with the move being a live-action film.

Ofc its some stupid live action shit. Pass https://t.co/j2ahm12X6Z — laika🧭 (@blandfacade) November 17, 2020

wait this actually looks good https://t.co/1oYAsyC0Nn — victor⚡️ (@sparkvsfly) November 17, 2020

this gonna be another bland ass kids movie that focuses wayyy too much on the human side characters https://t.co/c6ac9b70Je — mr.jinjin (@yungsnaku) November 17, 2020

This looks awful!!! The whole point of Tom and Jerry is the slapstick cartoon violence. Its like they completely ignore it here. — Ralph (SAO LN Elitist) (@Rkraiem100) November 17, 2020

If doesn’t have this sound effects it’s not Tom and Jerry. pic.twitter.com/l7eOlrbfae — Presidencia de la Republica Polombiana (@PPolombiana) November 17, 2020

Tom and Jerry in the real world because why not? At least the cat and mouse that are not in live action so I could give you that, but they better give a good explanation why they are animated — FrostyJack (@Bluejack222) November 17, 2020

The fact it takes place in the real world, has no cohesive story except for Tom and Jerry fighting like they've always done, and the fact that this trailer is stuffed to the brim with pop and rap songs...I can say I don't have high hopes at all for this movie. — Mind Reader (@MasterofBillys) November 17, 2020

Okay so the Tom and Jerry 2021 movie just dropped a teaser trailer and I have to say the animation looks pretty garbo compared to the leaked footage that came up a few weeks ago. It looked WAYYY more like traditional 2D animation, almost indistinguishable. pic.twitter.com/soMoLH3zeH — Mike-O (@LucarioOcarina) November 16, 2020

You can watch the trailer here.