The dynamic duo Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao are all set to make our Diwali brighter with their next 'Chhalaang'. The trailer of the social comedy which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 13th November is out, and it obviously looks promising.

For starters, the trailer sets a context for the social issue that the movie is centred around — the value of sports education in the school curriculum. It strikes a chord with us right at the beginning as it introduces us to a lazy sports teacher, Montu Hooda played by Rajkummar Rao.

Rao is charming as ever (not surprised!) as the carefree PT teacher in a semi government-funded school in Haryana. He's basically happy to take a back seat while his fellow teachers pester students to prioritize academics over sports.

Then comes in a pretty twist in the tale, a bubbly computer teacher played by Nushrat Bharucha. And what follows are moments from a cute love story filled with giggles and tickles along the way.

What excites us the most is the stunning entry of talented actor Zeeshan Ayyub. He plays a qualified sports teacher all set to take Rajkummar down in a battle of one-upmanship on the school playgrounds.

The battle between the two sports teachers gets even fiercer, as it's the deciding factor behind who gets to keep his job as the PT teacher in the school. And it gets pretty intense.

Chhalaang seems like a perfect Diwali family entertainer as it's filled with emotions of love, comedy, friendship and rivalry in equal proportions. It also stars legendary actors Ila Arun, Satish Kaushik and Saurabh Shuklaa in supporting roles. Check out the fun trailer here.

The movie is presented by Bhushan Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Remember Chhalaang comes out on November 13th only on Amazon Prime Video.