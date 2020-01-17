Ever since it was announced that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will star in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama, the expectations were on an all-time high. However, now that the trailer for Love Aaj Kal has released, we stand a tad bit disappointed.

As far as the storyline is concerned, it looks to be eerily similar to the original with Veer's (Kartik Aaryan) love story traversing two time periods, 1990 and 2020. And yet, it is hard to conjure up the emotions that we associated with the original

Arushi Sharma plays his love interest in 1990, and Sara Ali Khan plays Zoe, his present-day partner. And much like the original, the challenges that these loves stories face are the society (1990) and career-love balance (2020).

The trailer reminds us too much of all of Imtiaz Ali's past movies (Tamasha, Jab We Met, etc.), and yet, fails to elicit the same intensity of emotions. Only time will tell if the film manages to recreate the magic Imtiaz Ali is famous for.

You can watch the trailer here:

The film releases on February 14. All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube.

Find stories on movies and more at ScoopWhoop.com.