We have watched several actors play lawyers in films, TV shows, and web series. Be it Sunny Deol in Damini, Amitabh Bachchan in Pink, Manoj Bajpayee in Bas Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Kareena Kapoor in Aitraaz, or Taapsee Pannu in Mulk, to name a few. Now, popular actress Kajol joined the list too. Kajol has donned the lawyer’s hat in her recently released web series, The Trial: Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha.
The Trial is an Indian adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King’s American TV series, The Good Wife (2009–2016). In The Trial, Kajol plays the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a doting housewife who starts practicing law again after her husband (Jissu Sengupta) is put behind bars. She has stepped into the shoes of Hollywood actress Julianna Margulies in the series.
While Kajol’s legal courtroom drama has received mixed responses from critics, let’s check out how Twitter janta is reviewing it:
Here are 17 tweets to read before watching The Trial:
Many netizens have applauded Kajol for her performance as both housewife and lawyer. Not to forget, the actress has kissed on screen after 29 years in her career.
A few netizens felt otherwise. One of them called The Trial a ‘cheap copy’ of The Good Wife.
Watch the trailer of The Trial here:
Have you watched it yet?