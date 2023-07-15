We have watched several actors play lawyers in films, TV shows, and web series. Be it Sunny Deol in Damini, Amitabh Bachchan in Pink, Manoj Bajpayee in Bas Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Kareena Kapoor in Aitraaz, or Taapsee Pannu in Mulk, to name a few. Now, popular actress Kajol joined the list too. Kajol has donned the lawyer’s hat in her recently released web series, The Trial: Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha.

The Trial is an Indian adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King’s American TV series, The Good Wife (2009–2016). In The Trial, Kajol plays the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a doting housewife who starts practicing law again after her husband (Jissu Sengupta) is put behind bars. She has stepped into the shoes of Hollywood actress Julianna Margulies in the series.

While Kajol’s legal courtroom drama has received mixed responses from critics, let’s check out how Twitter janta is reviewing it:

Here are 17 tweets to read before watching The Trial:

Many netizens have applauded Kajol for her performance as both housewife and lawyer. Not to forget, the actress has kissed on screen after 29 years in her career.

Abhi binge watch Kia #KajolOnHotstar in her show The Trial, and I'm in awe! No preaching, just pure entertainment. Highly recommending it for you to watch! pic.twitter.com/Qcc6Aezpv8 — @$@nj@y✍️ (@Sanjay_Seth1) July 15, 2023

OMG! Kajol's performance in The Trial is next level! kaafi human show hai. Noyonika ka stress abhi tak I can feel. Just full on entertainment

#KajolOnHotstar — Hossain Amir (@Hossain38406767) July 15, 2023

Today afternoon I've Completed Watching #TheTrial @DisneyPlusHS !!



Words Fall Short To Describe Kajol's Performance…She Just Aced It..A Huge Round Of Applause 👏👏👏 For Her Outstanding Performance #KajolOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/fzGXmwH3Vc — Call Me MANI…. Just Simply MANI !! (@Itzzzz__Maniiii) July 15, 2023

Every performer gives their best effort during The Trial. I'm glad to see Kajol succeeding so well in a longer format because she literally glows like an advantage in this series.#KajolOnHotstar — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕙_𝕤𝕦_𝕣𝕪𝕒 (@kkrish_offl) July 15, 2023

#KajolOnHotstar is the ultimate treat for fans like me! The Trial on Hotstar is realistic and relatable drama. A must-watch for everyone! Dekhna mat bhulna. — Mohammed Faizan Shaikh (@king7851007) July 15, 2023

Kajol has just proved her talent on OTT too. She is just fabulous in The Trial webseries #KajolOnHotstar — Ankit Parmar (@AnkitParmar9) July 15, 2023

Can't get enough of #KajolOnHotstar in The Trial series. Kajol's acting is like magic on screen. Aap story ki har emotion ko connect karenge. pic.twitter.com/OfJYNBwtdT — Neha Choudhary (@NehaCho06558799) July 15, 2023

Okay I'm supposed to say something intellectual BUT MAN THE FIRST EPISODE OF #TheTrial !!! The Cast!! The direction!! The camera work!! The BGM!! The dialogues!!! The delivery!!! 🗣️🗣️ 👏🙌 everyone needs to have it on their weekend binge!! @itsKajolD @Suparn @Jisshusengupta pic.twitter.com/5toEdgHO7X — Star Crossed Era (@OfSrkajol) July 13, 2023

Kajol is a game changer. Her performance in The Trial is just mind blowing. This web series is very good #KajolOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/eFjl4nQS7A — Riddhi Saha (@RiddhiSaha17) July 15, 2023

Im really impressed with Kajol acting in the trial show….it's really impressive.#KajolOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/v7pooKJM4G — Stephan (@Stephan1452003) July 15, 2023

Kajol first loved herself in movies and now she is proving herself on OTT in the webseries like The Trial #KajolOnHotstar — Om Tyagi (@superadian) July 15, 2023

Kajol makes a thundering comeback with this courtroom drama that rides high on performances.With a towering performance from Kajol and some impressive play with family dynamics,The Trial is a decent and engaging watch. @itsKajolD#TheTrial#TheTrialReview #kajol #lasu #MISAMO pic.twitter.com/PRlZwRAML6 — The Review Guy (@NitinBaghla) July 14, 2023

#Review #TheTrial#AlooBhujia

Started watching web series "THE TRIAL" with #Haldiram's Aloo Bhujia..

After watching its first episode with Aloo Bhujia, I would say,"Both These Two Are Addictive". You can't stop watching it n You can't stop eating Aloo Bhujia either. pic.twitter.com/DSbpxQgURu — Cook with Dj (@Daljeet75943203) July 14, 2023

Such a amazing just full on entrainment in the trial series kajol acting in like a amazing…#KajolOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/Ik29ihDVAQ — Daughter_ Of_ Patidar 🥰😇 (@DaughterPatidar) July 15, 2023

A few netizens felt otherwise. One of them called The Trial a ‘cheap copy’ of The Good Wife.

#TheTrial is so lame. The courtroom arguments are more kiddish than school canteen discussions. — Jiten Gajaria (@jitengajaria) July 15, 2023

The Trial is outrageously loud, forgettable and disappointing, far removed from a much-needed framework of perception: law-wise, justice-wise, or any otherwise #KajolOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/jLsJ9fMZXf — Virat Kohli fan (@viratkohfan1111) July 15, 2023

The Trial of @itsKajolD is literally a cheap copy of the good wife.



Then only difference is that In The good wife Julianna Margulies “the lead” acted real well whereas kajol is just saying the lines.



Y can’t we come up with original Ideas 🤦‍♂️ — Gup Shup (@hello2128) July 14, 2023

Watch the trailer of The Trial here:

Have you watched it yet?