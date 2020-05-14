Take This Ultimate FRIENDS Quiz & We'll Know If You Know That They Know, We Know How Good You Are

So no one told you life was going to be this way? You're bored at home and now we're checking how well you know the FRIENDS.

via Pinterest

We really hope you don't get stuck on the second question and make it through the entire quiz. Coz the results will be here for you, when the quiz is over:

1. For a brief amount of time, Joey and Chandler weren't roommates. Who replaces Joey as Chandler's new roommate? via giphy Eddie Drunk Bobby Russ I don't know, whatever.

2. What did Ross name his white-headed pet capuchin monkey? via Nicki Swift Marcella Marciel Marcel Macarena

3. Rachel-Monica are up against Chandler-Joey in a show-style game contest. The competition is getting tough the girls have bet their apartment while the boys vow to_____ if they lose: via Cosmopolitan Teach them how to play poker. Give away the rooster and the duck. Gift them their recliners. All of the above.

4. We all know that Joey's soulmate was his recliner. He could eat, sleep, repeat in it for his entire life. Do you happen to remember his precious chair's name? via Imgur Rosette Rose Rossalie Rosita

5. Rachel and Chandler are obsessed with this New York Style cheesecake which was for their neighbour, Mrs. Braverman. Which bakery accidentally delivers the cheesecake to Chandler's address? via Pop Sugar Mamma's Little Bakery The Cheesecake Factory Granny's Cafe IHOP?

6. Remember when Monica briefly worked at a retro diner as a server? Would you happen to remeebr the exact name of the diner where she did her YMCA routine? via Susan Taylor Studios Moonchild Diner Moonshine Diner Moondance Diner Moonlight Diner

7. Phoebe has a very chilling signature artwork that easily spooks people. What does she call her masterpeiece? via Twitter Gladys Smelly Cat Glynnis Gyllian

8. How many times has Ross Geller been married and divorced? via Giphy Married thrice, two divorces, one annulment Married and divorced thrice. Married thrice, two divorces and a separation. TBH, I have lost count.

9. While discussing her worst Thanksgiving, Monica reveals that she 'accidentally' cuts off Chandler's toe in the past. Would you happen to remember what she was cooking for him? via We Heart It Mac n cheese Beef Triffle Monica's famous lasagna Mockolate

10. So Phoebe officially changes her name to Princess Consuela Banana Hammock and 'inspired' by this Mike changes his name to? via Tenor Shit Head Crap Bag Prince Carppity Bull Mr. Consuela Banana Hammock

11. Remember when Monica, Chandler and Joey are on a beach and Monica gets stung by a jellyfish? Who pees on her leg to relieve the pain? via Hidden Remote Chandler Joey She doesn't need a man to do it, she does it herself. IDK, what happened on the beach, stayed on the beach.

12. Ross sings a little something to make baby Emma laugh? Would you happen to remember what it was? via FRIENDS wikifandom I like big butts and I cannot lie. Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Old Macdonald 3. One Mississippi, Two Mississippi, Three Mississippi

13. So Chandler broke the 'bro code', cheated on Joey and kissed the girl Joey was seeing. Who was that girlfriend? via YouTube Janice Kathy Charlie Wheeler Nobody broke the 'bro code', get your facts right.