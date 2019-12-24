The Witcher just hit Netflix and it is already Netflix’s highest-rated original series on IMDB. The show is based on the books of the same name. Beating shows like Stranger Things, Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror, The Crown, Ozark and Haunting of Hill House, The Witcher is on a roll.

The show has already received a green light for the next season, with Henry Cavill stealing hearts as the lead. The books were written by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski and were previously adapted into a Polish TV series called The Hexer in 2002. The story is set in a medieval world on a landmass known as the Continent, the Geralt of Rivia is a solitary monster hunter.

