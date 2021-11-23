If you are one of those who wanted to become a doctor growing up, we are pretty sure you grew up watching the medical drama TV series Dill Mill Gayye. The whole idea of wearing a doctor's coat, with a stethoscope around the neck, and finding the love of your life across the table mid-surgery: life was dreamy!

Who didn't crush on Dr Armaan Malik and Dr Riddhima Gupta! Have you been wondering where are these doctors now? Read on to find out!

1. Dr. Armaan Malik - Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover played Armaan, the passionate doctor in Dill Mill Gayye. Karan married Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu Singh Grover in 2016. He appeared in a Zee5 web series Qubool Hai 2.0 which released in March this year. Karan has also starred in Bollywood films such as Alone and Hate Story 3.

2. Dr. Riddhima Gupta - Shilpa Anand

Riddhima, one of the most loved characters of the show, was played by Shilpa. She played the lead for just a year, but was brought back for the second season on popular demand, though she played a different character then. After the show, Shilpa appeared in some movies and music videos, but isn't an active part of the industry anymore

3. Dr. Shashank Gupta - Mohnish Bahl

Well, the actor doesn't need an introduction. Mohnish was already recognised when he started Dill Mill Gayye and he went on to star in many TV shows and movies after it. His last movie was Panipat in 2019, and then starred in the reboot of his show Sanjivani from 2002 in the years 2019-2020.

4. Dr. Siddhant Modi - Karan Wahi

Karan has done quite a lot of shows, movies and even anchored many reality shows. He even appeared in the web series Sacred Games in 2018.

5. Dr. Riddhima Gupta - Sukirti Kandpal (Recast)

The show got its next Riddhima in Sukriti Kandpal, who became an instant hit with the fans of the show. She has worked in many shows after Dill Mill Gayye and was last seen as the lead in Story 9 Months Ki in 2021.

6. Dr. Atul Joshi - Pankit Thakker

Armaan's best friend, Atul instantly won hearts with his simple charm on the show. Pankit, the actor who played Atul, was last seen in the TV show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha in 2021.

7. Dr. Anjali Gupta - Sunaina Gulia

Anjali, the love interest on Atul, with her no-nonsense attitude, was not a character fans adored, and that's where the acting of Sunaina Guila came in! Sunaina, who played her character, has stayed away from the limelight. She was last seen in Adaalat in 2013.

8. Dr. Riddhima Gupta - Jennifer Winget (Recast)

And for the final Riddhima, Jennifer Winget continued to play the character in both season 1 and season 2. Jennifer was last seen as the lead Maya in Beyhadh in 2020. She also appeared in the web series Code M as the lead Major Monica Mehra.

9. Dr. Kirti Mehra Rai - Sonia Singh

Sonia has appeared in many TV shows in her career, with hardly any breaks. She last appeared in Hero: Gayab Mode On.

10. Dr. Shubhankar Rai - Ayaz Khan

Ayaz Khan appeared in the film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na after the show, and has done many shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan in his career. He was last seen in the Colors TV show Kesari Nandan.

11. Dr Muskaan Chadda - Drashti Dhami

Drashti has had a very busy and prolific acting career, and she has done numerous TV shows and given memorable performances. She last appeared the the web series The Empire in 2021.

12. Dr. Abhimanyu Modi - Amit Tandon

Amit was a finalist in the singing reality show Indian Idol 1 in 2005. He later became an actor and was last seen in TV show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki in 2018.

13. Dr. Nikita Malhotra - Shweta Gulati

Shweta was last seen in the Sab TV show Tera Yaar Hoon Main as one of the leads, and left the show in 2021.

Did you get nostalgic after reading this? Well, you can rewatch the entire series on Disney+Hotstar!