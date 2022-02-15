When Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi released on Indian television in 2003, it became an instant hit. The show was inspired by Ugly Betty but it still maintained its desi content with melodrama et al. Years after its release, let's take a look at what the cast looks like now.

1. Mona Singh AKA Jassi or Jasmeet Walia

2. Apurva Agnihotri AKA Armaan Suri

3. Gaurav Gera AKA Nandan Verma or Nandu

4. Parmeet Sethi AKA Raj

5. Rakshanda Khan AKA Mallika Suri

6. Maninee De AKA Pari Kapadia

7. Samir Soni AKA Purab Mehta

8. Virendra Saxena AKA Balwant Walia

Which actor did you love the most in the series?