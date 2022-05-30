Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Luv Ranjan's directorial debut, was a sleeper hit that was discovered and raved about years after its release. The 2011 film tells the narrative of three guys who meet and fall in love with girls, but their blossoming relationships are jeopardised by unforeseen situations.

However, the characters, rather than the plot, struck a chord with viewers, and Kartik Aaryan's monologue, in particular, became a highlight of the film. But, in retrospect, we can't say that the film has aged well owing to its misogynistic and problematic portrayal of female characters.

And now, a decade after the premiere of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, here's what the actors are up to.

1. Kartik Aaryan as Rajat Mridul (Rajjo)

Kartik Aaryan, who made his acting debut with the Luv Ranjan directorial, shot to fame mainly due to his character's four-minute monologue. Following the film, though, the actor didn't receive many prominent roles. In 2018, Aaryan made his breakthrough in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, teaming for the fourth time with Ranjan. The actor then went on to star in Luka Chuppi, Love Aaj Kal, and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. At the moment, Aaryan is riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

2. Nushrratt Bharuccha as Neha

Bharuccha made film her debut in 2006 with Jai Santoshi Maa, before starring in Pyaar ka Punchnama. Later, in films like Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, she teamed up with Kartik Aaryan again. The latter film became her first to surpass the 100-crore milestone. The actor will soon be featured in Janhit Mein Jaari, a social comedy-drama film.

3. Raayo Bakhirta as Vikrant Chaudhary

The actor, who began his career in the entertainment business with television ads, was first roped in to be a part of Luv Ranjan's directorial debut Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Following his big-screen debut, Raayo was seen in Rajeev Khandelwal-starrer Ishk Actually and subsequently in the thriller 706 in 2019.

4. Sonnalli Seygall as Rhea

Sonnalli Seygall, a model who later became an actress, made her acting debut in this romantic comedy. She went on to appear in Luv Ranjan's other films, namely Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor was last seen in the romantic comedy Jai Mummy Di, which also starred Sunny Singh and was helmed by debutant director Navjot Gulati.

5. Divyenndu Sharma as Nishant Agrawal (Liquid)

For his performance, Divyenndu, who was also making his film debut with this project, was awarded the Screen Award for Most Promising Newcomer. Despite appearing in a number of notable films, the actor rose to prominence after portraying Munna in the crime web series Mirzapur. He'll next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure film Brahmastra.

6. Ishita Raj Sharma as Charu

Ishita Raj Sharma first appeared in Ranjan's film, which featured largely newcomers in the lead roles. The actor's body of work is still limited, with movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Jai Mummy Di among her credits.

If you want to watch Pyaar Ka Punchnama, check it out on Netflix.