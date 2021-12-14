We celebrate 20 years of a film which is the highlight of my childhood, hell it was my childhood itself! It's been two decades since we last saw a living avatar of vogue, Poo. Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham is still clinging onto my thoughts to have a necklace-stuck-in-his-dupatta encounter with someone. 20 years of all that. Chubha?

So, on the 20th anniversary of K3G, which has the same place in our hearts as it did on its first, we bring to you some Then vs Now nostalgia. Read, enjoy and feel old.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

2. Jaya Bachchan

3. Shah Rukh Khan

4. Kajol Devgn

5. Hrithik Roshan

6. Kareena Kapoor Khan

7. Rani Mukerji

8. Farida Jalal

Every time Sayeeda or Daijaan appeared on the screen, we couldn't help but smile.

9. Sushma Seth

Raichand brothers' sassy nani was too cool to be true!

10. Simone Singh

Remember Banno who gets totally ignored at her own wedding? Yeah that one.

11. Kavish Majmudar

Laddoo, tum?

12. Malvika Raaj

Yep, Pooja from Chandni Chowk.

13. Vikas Sethi

Yeah, Poo didn't go on a movie with the uber cool Robbie!

14. Jibraan Khan

Shah Rukh and Kajol’s adorable son Krish who gets all patriotic after a stage performance!

15. Aryan Khan

Aryan had his debut as a child version of his own father. How cool is that?!

Looking back hits hard, really hard.