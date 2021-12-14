We celebrate 20 years of a film which is the highlight of my childhood, hell it was my childhood itself! It's been two decades since we last saw a living avatar of vogue, Poo. Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham is still clinging onto my thoughts to have a necklace-stuck-in-his-dupatta encounter with someone. 20 years of all that. Chubha?
So, on the 20th anniversary of K3G, which has the same place in our hearts as it did on its first, we bring to you some Then vs Now nostalgia. Read, enjoy and feel old.
1. Amitabh Bachchan
2. Jaya Bachchan
3. Shah Rukh Khan
4. Kajol Devgn
5. Hrithik Roshan
6. Kareena Kapoor Khan
7. Rani Mukerji
8. Farida Jalal
Every time Sayeeda or Daijaan appeared on the screen, we couldn't help but smile.
9. Sushma Seth
Raichand brothers' sassy nani was too cool to be true!
10. Simone Singh
Remember Banno who gets totally ignored at her own wedding? Yeah that one.
11. Kavish Majmudar
Laddoo, tum?
12. Malvika Raaj
Yep, Pooja from Chandni Chowk.
13. Vikas Sethi
Yeah, Poo didn't go on a movie with the uber cool Robbie!
14. Jibraan Khan
Shah Rukh and Kajol’s adorable son Krish who gets all patriotic after a stage performance!
15. Aryan Khan
Aryan had his debut as a child version of his own father. How cool is that?!
Looking back hits hard, really hard.