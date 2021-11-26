The teaser for Ranveer Singh starrer 83 released today. It takes us to Lord's in London where the Indian cricket team won the 1983 World Cup.

The 1983 World Cup winning team is the most iconic bunch of Indian cricketers who made history and changed the face of Indian cricket.

38 years later, here's what the entire squad has been up to.

1. Kapil Dev

Then - He was the captain of the Indian cricket team during 1982–83 and led India to the historic win. He continued playing international cricket till 1994.

Now - He is a successful businessman and commentator. He runs a company called the Dev Musco Lighting that installs floodlights in major stadiums and sports venues in India.

2. Sunil Gavaskar

Then - He was one of best opening batters in Test cricket history and opened for India during the 1983 World Cup.

Now - He has served as the Vice-president of the MCA, BCCI president, ICC match referee and Chairman of ICC cricket committee. We get to see him a lot on TV and he is one of the finest cricket commentators.

3. Ravi Shastri

Then - He was an all-rounder during the 1983 World Cup.

Now - He was the Director of Indian national cricket team in 2014 and later served as the head coach until recently when Rahul Dravid was given the position.

4. Mohinder Amarnath

Then - He was the vice-captain of the World-Cup winning team in 1983 and Man of the Match in both the finals and semi-finals.

Now - He presented a popular weekly cricket coaching TV programme in the late 80s/early 90s, Cricket with Mohinder Amarnath. It aired on Doordarshan. Currently, he is a cricket analyst for various news channels.

5. Sandeep Patil

Then - He was a batter in the 1983 World-Cup winning squad. Soon after he was offered a role in the film, Kabhi Ajnabi The by Vijay Singh.

Now - He coached the Indian national team and the 'A' team. He also served as the coach of Kenya for a while and was the chairman of selectors in BCCI. Currently, he is contesting for a position in Mumbai Cricket Association.

6. Dilip Vengsarkar

Then - He was a batter in the 1983 Indian cricket team and took over the captaincy from Kapil Dev after the 1987 Cricket World Cup.

Now - He runs three cricket academies, two in Mumbai and one in Pune. These academies give cricket training free of cost to the selected players.

7. Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Then - He was the opening batter and a crucial part of the winning team in 1983 and went on to serve as the captain of the Indian team in 1989.

Now - He served as the coach of the India 'A' team for a while and since been a cricket analyst and commentator for TV channels. Srikkanth is also a member of All India Council of Sports (AICS).

8. Roger Binny

Then - He was an all-rounder who impressed everyone with his bowling performance in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. He also took the highest number of wickets that time.

Now - He is currently serving as an Office Bearer at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

9. Kirti Azad

Then - He was selected as a batter for the 1983 World Cup and retired from all forms of cricket by 1986.

Now - His father was the former CM of Bihar. Azad followed him and entered politics. He has served as a Lok Sabha member and recently joined the Trinamool Congress after quitting the Indian National Congress.

10. Madan Lal

Then - He was the bowler who took the wicket of Vivian Richards in the 1983 World Cup finals.

Now - Post retirement, he coached the UAE team and even the Indian national team for a while. Currently he is a cricket analyst on TV channels and runs a cricket academy in Siri Fort Sports Complex, Delhi.

11. Syed Kirmani

Then - He won the award for the best wicket keeper in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Now - He starred in the 1985 Bollywood film, Kabhi Ajnabi The, as an antagonist opposite Sandeep Patil. He also received the 2015 Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

12. Balwinder Sandhu

Then - He was a bowler in the World Cup winning Indian team in 1983 and batted at number 11 in the finals.

Now - He coached the Mumbai team in the 90s but later was out of limelight. This year again he applied for the position of Mumbai coach but apparently didn't get the post.

13. Yashpal Sharma

Then - He was a middle order batter in the Indian team and also scored the second highest runs in the 1983 World Cup.

Now - Post-retirement he became the chief selector for team India. In 2014, he was appointed as the head of Delhi's cricket advisory committee. Yaspal Sharma passed away earlier this year in July.

14. Sunil Valson

Then - He was the only player in the squad who did not play a single match in the 1983 World Cup.

Now - He is currently serving as team manager of Delhi Capitals.

It's been 38 years since they made us super proud.