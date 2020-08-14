I was today-years-old when I found out that there exists, in the deep dark corners of Indian television, a desi version of FRIENDS. Someone just posted a video of its opening scene on Twitter.

experts are saying coronavirus is the worst pandemic of our time? thats cute. i think ur forgetting about summer of 1999 when the entire executive board of https://t.co/bq6CuYEvK4 did acid and decided to make desi Friends pic.twitter.com/KgY50doG87 — no-neck Ed from 90 day fiance hate account (@lookitshnb) August 12, 2020

Yes. Whatever thoughts just came to your mind, the answer is yes. Is it bad? Yes. It is worse than that? Absolutely. It's cringy as hell with Nikhil Chinapa as Ross and Cyrus Broacha as Chandler.

This is real, guys. You should watch the episodes on YouTube. It'll make you scream. It's not just unfunny, it's not original either. I mean, someone just watched FRIENDS too many times and made a fan version of the show. Except they copied every scene!

Cyrus Broacha has done a few pretty cool things in his life but playing Chandler isn't on of them. It's so extra, I want to...

Also, why is Central Perk a shady bar? Like what were they thinking?

And I am not the only who thinks so.

i cant believe this is real. did people know about this? why did no one say anything. why did no one tell me. im screaming.., help — no-neck Ed from 90 day fiance hate account (@lookitshnb) August 12, 2020

Really need to cringe watch this WHERE is this gonna be available??? — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) August 13, 2020

Oh my god I remember this!! The episodes were exact copies too like.... there was nothing original about this!! — Kashmala Fida (@KashFida) August 13, 2020

I don’t know what’s more cringe. That central perk is a shady bar, Ross is played by Nikhil Chinappa, Rachel came in wearing god knows what or that Chandler is played by Cyrus

I need to bathe to get this cringe off me — Anshruta Raodeo (@anshrutar) August 14, 2020

What on earth...The punjabi dubbed version of FRIENDS is much more palatable than this — saad (@urglish) August 13, 2020

No words absolutely no words after watching this. Shit. https://t.co/ttADXqyXwo — Meechavumeeruchavandi (@bendakayfry) August 13, 2020

The fact that so many people are shocked that a desi version of FRIENDS exists is proof of how young people are here 😭, it was called Hello Friends btw and it sucked balls. https://t.co/Tdrre1GWAN — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) August 13, 2020

don’t know if im disappointed or relieved that ive never seen this https://t.co/BfhAuB7uvL — jvff3ry (@SanaOfAWhat) August 13, 2020

BUT LOWKEY KINDA HIGHKEY I WOULD BINGE THIS https://t.co/6VjFm4kXRx — bitchari (@Mah1ve) August 13, 2020

Ignorance is a bliss. After watching this, I wholeheartedly agree.