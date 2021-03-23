It is no surprise that the world is fascinated with Bollywood and Punjabi music. Several foreigners on social media sites can be seen shaking a leg on popular Punjabi tracks.

A new video shared by Vikas Manhas shows just that. In the video, a group of people from Central Africa can be seen doing bhangra on the hit track Record Bolde by Ammy Virk. In the video, the group is dancing in front of a Sikh Battalion which is on a UN Peace Keeping mission.

Though we cant verify when and where exactly was this video taken, but it looks like the video is taken in Africa.

Netizens couldn't help but praise this unique video.

These are the beats no one can stop dancing to.