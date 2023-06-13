‘Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega!‘ Remember when Sunny Deol as Tara Singh mouthed this powerful dialogue in the 2001 romantic period film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha? Many cinephiles must have felt goosebumps while watching this movie on television. “Gadar was at least three times, if not four times, bigger than Lagaan. Gadar was a tsunami.” We are not claiming it, Aamir Khan, whose film Lagaan clashed with Gadar at the box office back then, recently said this. And rightly so.
After 22 years, Gadar was recently re-released in theatres to celebrate its legacy. The film hit the screens again on June 9 while marking the anniversary of its original release. No matter if fans had watched the movie earlier or not, Gadar has been receiving a warm welcome after its re-release.
We have found 9 videos of audience going crazy over Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer in cinema halls.
Let’s check those videos here:
1. Audience whistling, hooting, and lip-syncing during the ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ dialogue
2. Audience going crazy during “musalmani hai ye, musalmani hai, lo ab ye ho gayi sikhni…” dialogue
3. A fan hooting during the entry scene of Sunny Deol in a Pune theatre
4. Audience shaking a leg to the Main Nikla Gaddi Leke song
5. Audience losing their calm during the iconic handpump scene
6. A kid dancing to Main Nikla in a Delhi theatre
7. Audience enjoying Sunny Deol’s roar
8. Audience using their mobile flashlights as they spot Ameesha Patel in a theatre
9. Another glimpse of audience grooving to Main Nikla
Meanwhile, the teaser of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, the upcoming sequel of the film, was also showcased in theatres. It was later released on June 12. Gadar 2 will hit the screens on August 11 this year. And we will dearly miss late veteran Amrish Puri.
Coming back to the audience’s reactions to the original film, what an unparalleled craze it has.
Also Read: From Gadar 2 To Tiger 3, Here Are 8 Bollywood Sequels That We Are Eagerly Waiting For