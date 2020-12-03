At this point, if we all were to make a collective wish, we would want a better 2021. Hopefully, the health crisis will probably ease in 2021 and we'll get to enjoy everything that we missed out on in 2020.

Here's a small list of things we are looking forward to in the upcoming year.

1. Black Widow

Marvel film Black Widow will now release on 7th May 2021, more than one year after it was originally scheduled to be released.

2. Tokyo Olympics

The Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo from 23 July to 8 August 2021. The IOC have ruled out hosting the Games behind closed doors, so we can expect all sorts of precautions in place.

3. T20 World Cup

Following the postponement of the 2020 T20 World Cup that was scheduled to take place in Australia this year, the ICC confirmed that India will host the 2021 edition.

4. Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer, Pathan, is expected to release on Diwali 2021. SRK's new look for the movie is already a hit among fans.

5. Sex Education Season 3

Production of the third season of Sex Education started in September, this year. The series is expected to return to Netflix with eight new episodes in 2021.

YOUR FIRST LOOK AT LIFE ON THE SET OF SEX EDUCATION S3 👀



📷 by Tanya Lou Reynolds (aka Lily). pic.twitter.com/zEFCwMSpqw — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 1, 2020

6. Money Heist Season 5

Money Heist has been renewed for its fifth and final season that will return to Netflix in 2021.

THE HEIST COMES TO AN END



PART 5. pic.twitter.com/QOgJgzsqff — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2020

7. Euro Cup

UEFA EURO 2020 was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The tournament will now take place from 11th June to 11th July 2021.

8. Bell Bottom

A spy thriller, based on true events from the 1980s, the movie stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. It is expected to release in April 2021.

9. Raksha Bandhan

Directed by Anand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan is all set to release next year.

10. IPL 2021

The 14th season of IPL has been scheduled tentatively between 28 March 2021 and 23 May 2021. Recently, there have been reports of the inclusion of two new teams in the upcoming season of IPL.

11. The Kissing Booth 3

Joey and Noah will be back with The Kissing Booth 3, all set to release in 2021. The third installment of the romantic comedy has already been shot and is currently in post-production.

It's official! The Kissing Booth 3 is coming in 2021. pic.twitter.com/e5O4iGofAQ — Netflix (@netflix) July 26, 2020

12. The White Tiger

An adaptation of the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, The White Tiger starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkumar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, will release in January 2021.

13. Expo 2021 Dubai

Expo 2021 Dubai will be showcasing the very best of world design, with the UAE spending over $8 billion on required infrastructure. The exact date of the event has not been given, but organisers say it will most likely start at the end of 2021 and continue through 2022, lasting around six months.

14. Wimbledon

The 134th Wimbledon championships will be staged from June 28 to July 11, 2021. The championships were cancelled this year for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic.

15. Joe Biden assuming US presidency.

As per the US Constitution, the new term of office begins on 20 January at noon. The new president and vice-president are expected to take an oath of office administered by the Supreme Court Chief Justice on the same date in 2021.

16. Pro Kabaddi League

The eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League has been postponed to 2021. The league was likely to be held between July and October this year.

17. Tom and Jerry

A live-action film, Warner Bros' upcoming movie Tom and Jerry, is scheduled for a 2021 theatrical release.

18. FRIENDS Reunion

The reunion, which has been delayed many times, is expected to release in 2021. Recently, Matthew Perry took to Twitter to inform fans that Friends reunion will be filmed in the beginning of March.

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

19. FAU-G

Although, there has been no official word on the release date of FAU-G, the game that was announced after the Indian government banned PUBG, it has already witnessed a record 1.06 million pre-registrations in less than 24 hours.

While it is believed that the game will be out before the end of this year, people are really looking forward to it.

20. COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine is the only thing that's on our minds, these days. Hopefully, it will arrive in 2021.

There'll definitely be many more events. But for now, keeping my fingers crossed for these.

Tell us what are you looking forward to, in the comments section.