Peyush Bansal has been creating quite a stir since his appearance in Shark Tank as one of the judges on the show. Whether it's his remarks or the journey - the audience has been loving him for all of it and more. The Lenskart CEO has always had good insights to share and this interview from 2017 with Legendspeak by Carlton Luggage says the same.

Here's everything we learned about Peyush Bansal from the interview:

1. Like most of us, he's an overthinker and we know it is not always easy or helpful.

2. He believes that education always has an impact. Because, no matter how irrelevant it looks like at the point, education does not go in vain. We use whatever we learn.

3. He uses the SAP ideology - Simply Appreciate People. It's important that we consider that it's the people around us who build us into what we eventually become.

4. He shares how he tries to stay productive - at the end of the day, we all need productivity to follow through.

5. He believes that the start-up journey is a learning journey - something that takes time and effort to bring in the results.

Peyush Bansal clearly says the right things.



H/T - Legendspeak by Carlton Luggage