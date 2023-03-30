Hip Hip Hurray, the show which made a warm home in the hearts of all kids from the 90s, was not like another show from that time and there are no doubts about the same.

From talking about the issue of drug addiction and bullying to the effects of eating disorders and even ‘hush-hush’ subjects like sex, the show was ahead of its time.

And now, after almost two decades after its release, a scene from the show is going viral on social media for calling out a character's stereotypical role from a desi movie.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the movie which was an integral part of our lives while growing up, also had a bunch of problematic scenes. And, the one that crowns the list is Anjali’s (Kajol) ‘makeover’.

In the video from the iconic show, the friends were seen discussing the movie. Cyrus (Shah Rukh Barucha) made a comment about how the protagonist looks ‘sexy’ in the movie.

In response, Mona (Nilanjana Sharma) stated that it was a ridiculous plot because, in the first half, she was called a tomboy with short hair and wearing jeans and t-shirts. And hence, never received attention from her best friend.

However, in the second half, her appearance was changed to a traditional and conventional look as she wore sarees and makeup. And now, even her ex-best friend starts to like her.

The women of the group concluded that Kajol’s character was shown to be pushy and ridiculous.

Hip hip hurray was so ahead of its time..#90skid pic.twitter.com/9M1SAlyDj4 — 90skid (@memorable_90s) March 28, 2023

This clip took netizens on a nostalgic rollercoaster ride. While some couldn't help but share their old memories attached to the show, others pointed out how the show has always been discussing subjects that were considered 'taboo'.

This was my favourite thing on TV growing up — Mihir (@mihirmodi) March 28, 2023

Bhai, I can't express my feelings right now, #HipHipHurray still my favourite one ❤️ attached to unforgettable childhood and school days memories 😍

I admit that there was 2 shows on school background another one was #JustMohabbat

But Hip Hip Hurray a step closer to my ❤️ — Ravi #BeingAdvocate 🇮🇳 (@RaviSBanerjee) March 28, 2023

This show was the real deal back in the day. The actual Indian version of Friends. Parental control on TV and this show was also a hurdle to overcome. — Shivam Kapoor (@shivamkapoorlfc) March 28, 2023

The last scene of the series when the two teachers -Suchitra Pillai & Vinay Pathak recall the antics of the particular batch is how many of us want to be remembered by teachers 🙂 — Devina Sengupta (@DevinaSengupta) March 29, 2023

Samantha, Mona, Cyrus, Kiran, Rafi, Mehul, ohhhh god I am so nostalgic!!!!!! — Enjeela Shakeel (@EnjeelaShakeel) March 28, 2023

Always it is.



I remember in one episode they helped poor kids to study and build their career and then faced backlash from their own family members for doing so.



Never missed a single episode — Dr. Maninee 🧡 (@maninee_writes) March 28, 2023

There is one more episode..where they are talking about a cringe scene of Aishwarya rai from hum Dil de chuke Sanam..and rafey says a women from 90's talking like this.. — Saurabh Nair (@saurabh_daya) March 28, 2023

When I watched Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I thought, Shah Rukh never liked Kajol untill she does a romantic scene with him.

In fact Shahrukh liked Rani not for she was shown as a romantic woman, Kajol had to prove how romantic she can be in second half. — Shameela (@shaikhshameela) March 28, 2023

Long before Sex Education and FRIENDS, we had Hip Hip Hurray and we still love it!