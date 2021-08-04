Zodiacs and Instagram reels, two things people don't always understand, and yet, are immensely popular. So why not combine the two?

Well, we did it for you, and here's the song popularized on Instagram Reels that best suits you, based on your Zodiac:

Aries: Rasputin by Boney M.

Adventurous, dynamic, and a little bit of a daredevil, Rasputin, the song popularized by the Kerala medicos, is the song for you, Aries!

Taurus: MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), by Lil Nas X

Who else but the loving, determined and possessive Taurus to ask you to 'call them when you want, call them when you need', and keep calling them forever!

Gemini: Runway by Aurora

Forever in search of magic, Geminis are adaptable, lively, but inconsistent. And when Aurora says Nobody Knows, she is, of course, talking about Geminis!

Cancer: Zaalima X Stereo Hearts

Cancerians, you're emotional, moody, and loving and nothing fits you better than this insane remix that we just couldn't get out of our heads.

Leo: Brown Munde by AP Dhilon

Proud, egotistical, and a little too much in love with themselves - yes, we're talking about Leos, while playing Brown Munde in the background.

8. Virgo: Rasode Mein Kaun Tha by Yashraj Mukhate

Analytical, intelligent, and also overly critical, the Virgo is the quintessential perfectionist who just can't let a mistake go. Of course, Virgos want to know, Rasode Mein Kaun Tha!

Libra: Bachpan Ka Pyaar by Sri Nath Kawwal/Sahdev Dirdo

Originally sung by Sri Nath Kawwal, the song went viral after Sahdev Dirdo's version of it. And if there is one Zodiac it fits best, it has to be Libra - the self-indulgent romantic who is always charming and sociable, even when whining over that ex.

Scorpio: Jalebi Baby by Tesher X Jason Derulo

Who is complicated but compelling? Scorpios grooving on Jalebi Baby, but keeping it a secret, because they're all about the mystery.

Sagittarius: Pawri Hori Hai by Yashraj Mukhate

Everybody knows that Sagittarians love freedom and a good party. Or in this case, a good pawri! Because nothing else will soothe their restless but jovial soul.

Capricorn: Bajre Da Sitta by Rashmeet Kaur x Deep Kalsi x Ikka

Practical, patient, and humorous, Capricorns and Bajre Da Sitta fit together like peas in a pod.

Aquarius: Fack by Eminem

Who is independent, inventive, but also a little unpredictable? An Aquarian head-banging on Fack, that's who. Though everyone, really, Google the lyrics!

Pisces: Gazab Ka Hai Din by Jubin Nautiyal

Imaginative, sensitive, but also want to escape reality, the Pisceans are in love with the idea of love. And this is why this song is the perfect soundtrack for their life. Or at the very least, for their reels.

Are you ready to create your next Instagram reel?