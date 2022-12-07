We all somewhere are going through K-drama blues. The characters and plotlines of Korean shows have wooed us all. And this hilarious clip from Special Labor Inspector has caught everyone’s attention on the internet.

Like everyone else, the guy in the clip curses his boss for not giving his payment on time and rants in Bengali. He pours his heart out and abuses him in Bengali and the Korean boss has no idea what he said, lol.

Have a look:

The clip has gone viral on the internet with more than 3 million views and netizens cannot stop laughing at it. Here’s how they’re reacting:

This guy is basically all of us!

Know more: 12 K-Drama Fans Reveal Their Favourite Shows That You Can Add To Your Must-Watch List.