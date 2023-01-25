We’re living in an ever-changing and uncertain world, especially when it comes to employment opportunities. And it explains why platforms used for employment are starting to talk more about things other than work. In fact, now, it seems dating apps are great to find work on! For instance, @theadnaankhan bagging a job interview on Bumble.

Credit: Business Insider

Adnaan posted screenshots of a conversation with a person he was speaking to on the app where he asked if there were vacancies in their company.

Credit: Inc. Magazine

And apparently, his Bumble interest seemed more than happy to help him.

you use LinkedIn for jobs I use Bumble we’re not the same bro 😭 pic.twitter.com/JJUbW6AFwb — adnaan (@theadnaankhan) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

So of course, netizens responded in the most epic way ever. People can’t get enough of the amusing nature of the situation.

Aur yaha mujhe log Linkedin me bhi ask out kar rahe 😂😂 — Palak Agrawal (@palak_agrawalll) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Long ago there was a meme which said, any app is tinder if you are Indian enough. I guess in the age of layoffs, out priorities have shifted😂😭 — Sparsh Sinha (@sparshtwts) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Arey yaar bhavnao me nikal gaya 😭😭 — adnaan (@theadnaankhan) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Simping on LinkedIn and networking on Bumble. How the turntables … — Hareesh (@bbhareesh) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

if you're unemployed enough every app is linkedin — blurry🍥 (@BunsNDoses) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

LinkedIn is becoming Tinder

And Tinder is becoming LinkedIn



The crossover we never expected — Nayonika (@Nnayonnaise) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

I'm going to use my Bumble to get a job in London lol we will see — Dynette Adellia (@whereisdynette) January 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

The How I met your mother series we want… — Talha Masood (@talha_masood97) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Haha bhai apna scene nahi set hua to hamara kara do.. job ka i mean not the date 😅🤣 — F (@F_for_Fakhar) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Plot twist: this is Bumble Bizz 💀 — YD 🛡️ (@yashd_yd7) January 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Bsss itna determination chaiye life mei — Uzair (@uzaxirr) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

@saad_malik44 modern problems require modern solutions — Brownie ✨ (@the_desi_dream) January 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Bruh I might have to download Bumble now 💀 — Kuhu Bhatnagar (she/they) (@aSagCoder) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Just another day using a dating app in india scene — Jainil Parikh (@jainilnf) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Kya matlab naukri ke lie LinkedIn nhi bumble install krna padega — Jackson Mathew 🦇🔊 | chackochan.lens (@0xchackochan) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

This girl has our heart, this is the energy we need for 2023.

I hope you get in man — Nikita (@achhra_nikita) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

You live ahead by a century, already! I hope you get the job! 😂👍🏼 — Saumya Sharma (@saumya7392) January 24, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Dang king! 🤣 — danae (@dnlleshne) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Mera desh badal raha hai aage badh raha hai — Adnan Husain Hakeem (@adnan__hakeem) January 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Bullish economy fr — Johnny Ni (@JohnnyNi13) January 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

It's time to download bumble fam 🙌 — S M MAHIN PERWAIZ (@mahinperwaiz) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Bro ur a fucking genius

This is a great idea 😆😆 — ameyyyy (@ameyyyyyyyyyyyy) January 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Credit: Giphy

As long as he got a job interview, it’s all good!