We’re living in an ever-changing and uncertain world, especially when it comes to employment opportunities. And it explains why platforms used for employment are starting to talk more about things other than work. In fact, now, it seems dating apps are great to find work on! For instance, @theadnaankhan bagging a job interview on Bumble.
Adnaan posted screenshots of a conversation with a person he was speaking to on the app where he asked if there were vacancies in their company.
And apparently, his Bumble interest seemed more than happy to help him.
So of course, netizens responded in the most epic way ever. People can’t get enough of the amusing nature of the situation.
This girl has our heart, this is the energy we need for 2023.
As long as he got a job interview, it’s all good!