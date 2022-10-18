An old Instagram post by Indian cricketer and Vice-Captain of the Indian National Team, K L Rahul, recently started getting a lot of traction. Some even suggested archiving the post. Why? Well, because it reeks of toxicity and misogyny. Look for yourself!

The posts talk about ‘bro-code’ and the things a bro must and must not do, including that a ‘bro’ should never call another ‘bro’ just to chat. And for some reason also suggests that bros should, sorry ‘must’, make movie quotes as often as possible. AND a bro must never say ‘aww’, because of course, it will be very un-bro-like.

Twitter was astounded by this post

damn he really had a bitchless faze https://t.co/H2aOcyGnXi — tysha (@feelslikelm) October 11, 2022

Yeh hamara KL nahi ho sakta 😂 https://t.co/NvRiKcT6AE — Shahbaz (@therealshabi) October 11, 2022

Paisa aane ke pehle sab chomu hi hote hai https://t.co/iB4SSqort9 — Khushal (@khushaljain04) October 12, 2022

Never knew KL Rahul is a HIMYM fan. https://t.co/fzXzgLGLaz — Hriday (@Hriday1812) October 12, 2022

All my bros follow this https://t.co/d7GmmxnGMC — Rafff (@raktfar) October 11, 2022

Such a KooL post 😭😂 — Taniya (@Tsr200308) October 12, 2022

People were also confused between the first and the third point and were kinda asking the right questions

why is the first and third point the same? — m. (@idyyllliic) October 11, 2022

Can anyone tell me the difference between a a Devil's threesome and a Devil's Three Way? There's a prize. https://t.co/Aa93qBDqhF — Luke (@LukeCric) October 11, 2022

Well, considering the post is almost 10 years old and KL Rahul would’ve been pretty young back then, we could give him a pass for this one (with the hope that these ‘bro-codes’ would have changed by now). I mean, we all have our fair share of embarrassing posts from back in the day, don’t we?

Check Out | From Choosing To Not Get A Degree To Becoming Captain, KL Rahul Discusses Life & Career On BwC