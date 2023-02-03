In our movie world, there have been several creative collaborations between screenwriters, directors and composers. While a bunch of them became popular in their respective era, there are just a handful of these duos who became iconic and are still remembered with the same warmth.
RD Burman and Gulzar Saab – these two have been one of the most iconic musical jodi ever. With a number of classic blockbuster hits, these two were like fragments of puzzles that fit each other flawlessly.
India Wants To Know, a knowledgetainment content startup, took to their social media handle and shared a nostalgic video where Gulzar talked about RD Burman’s talent to create music for children. And, it’s all hearts.
In the clip, the poet mentioned that the music director was a child at heart and he could feel what kids feel, which is nothing but talent. Masoom’s Ladki Ki Kaathi, was one of the examples he cited.
He said that only a person like him could feel like a kid and compose music accordingly.
Apart from this, he also said that he also had the talent to create both, childish and traditional modern music, in the most perfect form.
The duo has created some brilliant compositions including Musafir Hoon Yaaron, Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi, and O Manjhi Re, amongst several others.
