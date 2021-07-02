This Quiz Will Let You Know If You’re Fit To Fight In Chris Pratt’s Latest ‘The Tomorrow War’

The internet has been buzzing with the drop of Amazon Prime Video's latest 'The Tomorrow War,' starring our favourite "guardian" Chris Pratt! And while we absolutely loved this sci-fi thriller set in an apocalyptic world, we couldn't help but wonder if we'd be fit enough to be drafted in the war. So, we made a quiz out of it. Hurry up and take the quiz to find out if you're fit enough to be drafted in 'The Tomorrow War!'

1. What do you think your best skill as a soldier would be? Accuracy. Courage. Stealth. Strength.

2. You are in the middle of battle and someone gets shot but the gunfire didn't come from the enemy. The person next to you says it was an accident. What do you do? Kill them. Keep a close eye on them. Keep firing like nothing happened. Accidents happen.

3. In a survival situation, which friend would you be? The leader. The one who says "Who's there?" when they hear a strange noise. The one who surprisingly ends up surviving. The scaredy cat.

4. How well can you run? Flash is my middle name. I’m pretty good at short distances. I avoid running as much as possible. I get out of breath within 30 seconds.

5. You are in the middle of combat and you suddenly run out of all your ammo. What do you do? Kill someone with a knife and take their ammo. Take cover! Surrender. What is ammo?

6. You're by yourself and are surrounded by the enemy. What do you do? Kill them all! Lol Try to kill as many as possible. Give up. Run for my life!

7. You and your squad are under attack and everyone’s ahead. The enemy is behind you, to your left, you have your friend who slips and falls. Do you… Stop and wait for them to revive. Go over to them and help. Leave after they tell you to go ahead. Believe that it was their time and continue running.