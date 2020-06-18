It was almost sixteen years ago when we first saw Captain Karan Shergill (Hrithik Roshan) commissioned as an army officer in Lakshaya. He gave us a glimpse of the valour, sacrifices, and patriotism that fuels the Indian soldiers who adorn the olive green.
The then Lieutenant Shergill who was posted in Kargil got his leave sanctioned and was finally on his way home to see his family.
Lt. Karan Shergill had just stepped into the house and was peacefully meeting and greeting his parents after a really long time, when his concerned father asked him about the strained situation in Kargil.
With a heavy heart, minutes after coming back home for the first time in ages, the lieutenant doesn't think twice before telling his parents that his leave was cancelled and he was asked to report back to his base in Kargil.
This scene perfectly captures the sacrifices that are made by the families of people embracing the olive green. No matter how worried the lieutenant's parents were, they understood that the nation always came first for their son. They didn't try to make this harder on him by asking him to stay.
Oh my God. Life would have come to a standstill in 20 homes tonight. Wives who will never see their husbands again. Children who will have to go through life without their father. Parents, siblings all with empty eyes looking at their doors. Heartbreaking reality in this pic. 💔 pic.twitter.com/VAYZSx5rqx— Navika Kumar (@navikakumar) June 16, 2020