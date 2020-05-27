If there is one thing, about Netflix's Money Heist--other than the Professor's shy smile--that has captured the attention of fans and critics alike, is the Italian song, Bella Ciao.

And now it appears that before the makers of Money Heist included it in their drama, our desi music producers ripped it off for the action-comedy Besharam.

Yes, apart from being the most forgettable film in Ranbir Kapoor's filmography, Besharam now has another claim to fame - its song Love Ki Ghanti. Because the song is a near, identical copy of Bella Ciao.

Bella Ciao was originally sung by Italian partisans during World War II. And while the original song stands as a symbol of freedom, Love Ki Ghanti celebrates well, you guessed it right, love.

You can listen to both the songs here:

Cuz honestly, who can beat Indian music producers when it comes to song heists? Now listening to Love, ciao!