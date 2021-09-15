When it comes to celeb and Bollywood gossip somewhere we're all curious little cats who want to know the hottest news. And if you're following this predictions page on Twitter, then perhaps you can be in on the gossip even before it happens.
Bollywood Predictions is a page that well... predicts Bollywood news! If you go on their profile, you'll see an array of tweets that announce collaborations between celebs, Bollywood news, and upcoming projects for the year 2021-22, before they even manifest!
Here are some of their predictions that have come true!
Kangana Ranaut will host a reality show for the first time. She will be the highest paid female celebrity to ever host/ judge a show. ✅✅✅ https://t.co/tXy50akCHc pic.twitter.com/dZH7bPvBYm— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) July 14, 2021
Raj Kundra arrested for making porno!💀 ✅✅✅ https://t.co/P8TcLe6V6a pic.twitter.com/sfubhPSp56— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) July 19, 2021
Priyanka Chopra Jonas for @Bulgariofficial ✅✅✅ https://t.co/HnvQqTLgTO pic.twitter.com/h20ATQ76T0— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) August 1, 2021
Road trip movie featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. #JeeLeZaraa ✅✅✅ https://t.co/nkx3kyiNYK pic.twitter.com/JluIhnTiZT— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) August 10, 2021
Congratulations to Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani. ✅✅✅ https://t.co/lxYIGFgaMG pic.twitter.com/ILMnZGWPTp— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) August 15, 2021
@Varun_dvn will lead the Indian spin-off of international series #Citadel by Amazon Prime. ✅✅✅ https://t.co/YR6cJHSdka pic.twitter.com/ebzQ4CsLPI— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) September 13, 2021
Congratulations @kritisanon ♥️ #HappyBirthdayKritiSanon 🥳— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) July 27, 2021
✅✅✅ https://t.co/10YpmUNpDG
#FardeenKhan 's Bollywood comeback! ✅✅✅ https://t.co/kvwJPObT4W pic.twitter.com/u6IiOgZB1K— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) September 12, 2021
But then there are some predictions that a lot of us are hoping come true.
Ayushmann Khurrana x Alia Bhatt.— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) July 14, 2021
Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte will reunite for their third project together.— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) July 20, 2021
Sharara Sharara will get a new remix version starring a popular Bollywood actress.— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) August 5, 2021
Randeep Hooda will bag his second Hollywood film.— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) August 6, 2021
Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat will unite for an upcoming project.— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) August 8, 2021
Babil Khan will be cast in Vishal Bharadwaj’s next.— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) July 20, 2021
Konkana Sen Sharma will direct her second Hindi feature film.— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) August 6, 2021
Sidharth Malhotra x Janhvi Kapoor.— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) August 25, 2021
Richa Chadda and Ali Fazal will get married in November 2021.— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) August 25, 2021
John Abraham x Vaani Kapoor.— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) June 12, 2021
Shefali Shah will work with Zoya Akhtar again.— Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) June 6, 2021
