When it comes to celeb and Bollywood gossip somewhere we're all curious little cats who want to know the hottest news. And if you're following this predictions page on Twitter, then perhaps you can be in on the gossip even before it happens.

Bollywood Predictions is a page that well... predicts Bollywood news! If you go on their profile, you'll see an array of tweets that announce collaborations between celebs, Bollywood news, and upcoming projects for the year 2021-22, before they even manifest!

Here are some of their predictions that have come true!

Kangana Ranaut will host a reality show for the first time. She will be the highest paid female celebrity to ever host/ judge a show. ✅✅✅ https://t.co/tXy50akCHc pic.twitter.com/dZH7bPvBYm — Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) July 14, 2021

Road trip movie featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. #JeeLeZaraa ✅✅✅ https://t.co/nkx3kyiNYK pic.twitter.com/JluIhnTiZT — Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) August 10, 2021

Congratulations to Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani. ✅✅✅ https://t.co/lxYIGFgaMG pic.twitter.com/ILMnZGWPTp — Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) August 15, 2021

But then there are some predictions that a lot of us are hoping come true.

Ayushmann Khurrana x Alia Bhatt. — Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) July 14, 2021

Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte will reunite for their third project together. — Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) July 20, 2021

Sharara Sharara will get a new remix version starring a popular Bollywood actress. — Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) August 5, 2021

Randeep Hooda will bag his second Hollywood film. — Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) August 6, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat will unite for an upcoming project. — Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) August 8, 2021

Babil Khan will be cast in Vishal Bharadwaj’s next. — Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) July 20, 2021

Konkana Sen Sharma will direct her second Hindi feature film. — Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) August 6, 2021

Sidharth Malhotra x Janhvi Kapoor. — Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) August 25, 2021

Richa Chadda and Ali Fazal will get married in November 2021. — Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) August 25, 2021

John Abraham x Vaani Kapoor. — Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) June 12, 2021

Shefali Shah will work with Zoya Akhtar again. — Bollywood Predictions (@BollyPredicts) June 6, 2021

