There are several reproductive organs in the human body and each of them has a separate and significant rolen. However, it might shock a lot of people that several female reproductive parts are named after males.
It’s astounding because, among other reasons, most men have zero knowledge about female anatomy.
Vagina Museum, the world’s first bricks-and-mortar museum dedicated to vaginas, vulvas, and the gynae anatomy, in a thread, took to their account and shared each part of the gynaecological anatomy named after a man, with a bit of trivia about each of them.
Unsurprisingly, there are no parts named after women. Have a look:
1. Fallopian Tubes – Gabriele Falloppio (Italian Physician)
2. Bartholin’s Glands – Caspar Bartholin The Younger (Danish Anatomist)
3. G-Spot – Ernst Gräfenberg (German Physician)
4. Gartner’s Duct – Hermann Treschow Gartner (Danish Surgeon)
5. Hart’s Line – David Berry Hart (Scottish Surgeon)
6. Graafian Follicles – Regnier De Graaf (Dutch Physician)
7. Pouch Of Douglas – James Douglas (Anatomist)
8. Müllerian Ducts – Johannes Peter Müller (Physiologist)
9. Skene’s Glands – Alexander Skene (Gynecologist)
That’s all for today, folks!